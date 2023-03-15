Superintendents’ Salaries and Their Plans for Next Year, in Charts

Nearly 90 percent of superintendents plan to stay in their jobs next year, according to the results of a new survey released last week by AASA, The School Superintendents Association.
The insight is notable, especially as high-profile superintendent ousters make headlines, and a handful of recent surveys have found district leader turnover has risen recently, especially in the nation’s largest school districts. Other surveys have found that large percentages of superintendents have considered leaving their posts.
AASA’s annual report—for which the association collected survey responses from 2,443 superintendents in 49 states—offers a unique glimpse into superintendents’ demographics and employment conditions, including salary and contract details.
The report was released as some states consider putting a ceiling on how much superintendents can be paid.
AASA’s survey results suggest the average superintendent salary has actually decreased slightly in the past year, from $158,670 to $156,468. That level represents an increase, however, from a decade ago, when the average salary was $123,775.
Here are some numerical highlights from AASA’s survey.