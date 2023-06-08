How Much Money Do Public Schools Get? The Latest Numbers
Budget & Finance

How Much Money Do Public Schools Get? The Latest Numbers

By Mark Lieberman — June 08, 2023 1 min read
United States of America map formed with american dollars bills isolated on white background.
udmurd_PL/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Overall funding for K-12 schools in the U.S. grew by $38 billion during the 2020-2021 school year—the first one that entirely coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic.

That growth can be attributed in large part to the infusion of pandemic relief aid the federal government approved for districts in three rounds between March 2020 and March 2021. That investment totaled just shy of $200 billion.

The latest school figures come from recently released fiscal year 2021 data compiled from school district surveys conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.

While the data are nearly two years old, they offer the most up-to-date, comprehensive look at school spending across the nation, in individual states, and in each district.

Advocates of school funding transparency have long pushed for a faster turnaround on spending data. But those calls so far have gone unanswered.

Here are the key numbers you need to know to understand what these surveys reveal about the state of K-12 school funding.

$809 billion   The total amount America collectively invested in K-12 schools, from state, local, and federal sources—up from $771 billion the previous year. That amount is roughly equivalent to the amount the federal government spends each year on defense.

10.5 percent   The percentage of school funding that came from federal sources like Title I and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The bulk of school funding consistently comes from a mixture of state aid (45 percent) and local tax revenue (44 percent). The federal government's contribution was higher than normal due to the pandemic relief aid Congress delivered to districts in three installments. Last year, for instance, the federal government contributed only 7.5 percent of total K-12 spending.

2   The number of states that derived more than 19 percent of their annual education funding from the federal government. Those states, South Dakota and Mississippi, depended on federal funding more than any other. On the opposite extreme, Connecticut got only slightly more than 5 percent of its K-12 revenue from the federal government.

$14,347   The average amount spent per K-12 student nationwide, up from $13,501 in fiscal year 2020 and $10,608 a decade before. Adjusted for inflation, education funding per pupil nationwide has risen by about $1,800 in the last decade.

3   The number of states that spent less than $10,000 per student on average. Those states were Arizona, Idaho, and Utah, which each spent an average of roughly $9,600 per student. The number of states investing less than $10,000 per student dropped noticeably from the previous year, when five additional states were in that category.

$20,000   Five states and Washington, D.C. spend more than this amount per student on average, and more than double what the lowest-spending states invest. Those states are Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. In several of those states, sizable urban districts like Boston and New York City, each with large shares of children whose education is more costly to provide, drive up the overall state average.

82 percent   The rough percentage of K-12 education funding that went toward salaries and benefits for staff. The vast majority of funds in school budgets—$11,724 per student on average nationwide—go toward compensating educators and their collaborators.

7.5 percent   The rough percentage of K-12 education funding that goes toward compensation for school and district administrators. Advocates for fiscal responsibility in schools often argue that administrative bloat is causing school budgets to balloon—but the data suggest those costs haven't grown significantly in recent decades. In 2011, a decade earlier, administrator compensation made up 7.3 percent of school budgets. And in 2001, roughly 6.5 percent of school investment went to administrators.

$20.8 billion   The amount of school funding nationwide that went to paying off outstanding debt school districts incur to finance building construction, renovation, and other longer-term projects. That’s about 2.5 percent of America’s overall investment in K-12 schools. As of fiscal year 2021, America’s schools collectively bore $533 billion in debt obligations yet to be paid.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Tue., June 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar Leverage New Funding Sources with Data-Informed Practices
Address the whole child using data-informed practices, gain valuable insights, and learn strategies that can benefit your district.
Register
Wed., June 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar ChatGPT & Education: 8 Ways AI Improves Student Outcomes
Revolutionize student success! Don't miss our expert-led webinar demonstrating practical ways AI tools will elevate learning experiences.
Content provided by Inzata
Register
Thu., June 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum Tech Is Everywhere. But Is It Making Schools Better?
Join us for a lively discussion about the ways that technology is being used to improve schools and how it is falling short.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Budget & Finance 6 Tips For Making the Most of ESSER Dollars Before They Expire
District leaders recommend planning for the future and finding big one-time investments with long-lasting impacts.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
Illustration of hourglass with dollar symbol.
iStock / Getty
Budget & Finance Opinion Could the Nation's Largest District Afford to Double Teacher Pay and Triple Counseling?
Seeing what’s conceivable in N.Y.C. schools might give us the confidence to stop settling for what’s customary everywhere.
Rick Hess
3 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Budget & Finance If You Gave Elementary School Students $2K, How Would They Spend It?
Some Arizona elementary students opted to add healthy snacks to campus, sports equipment, and a game room.
Denisa R. Superville
6 min read
Second grade students on the steering committee at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School take a break from assisting with polling on April 14, 2023.
Second grade students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School take a break from assisting with polling how $2,000 in school improvement money should be spent, on April 14, 2023. The Phoenix school allows young students to lead plans for beautification or enrichment.
Courtesy of Aimee Marques
Budget & Finance Special Education Is Getting More Expensive, Forcing Schools to Make Cuts Elsewhere
States and districts share the disproportionate cost burden of supporting a complex, growing, and vulnerable population.
Mark Lieberman
8 min read
Special education teacher Savannah Tucker works with Bode Jasper at the Early Childhood Education Center in Tupelo, Miss., on May 14, 2019. As the special education population has grown, so has mainstreaming - bringing these students into regular classrooms for at least part of their school days.
Special education teacher Savannah Tucker works with Bode Jasper at the Early Childhood Education Center in Tupelo, Miss., on May 14, 2019. Special education costs are rising, particularly as student needs have grown more complex since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP
Load More ▼