Data: Does Your State Have Enough School Psychologists and Counselors?
Student Well-Being Data

Data: Does Your State Have Enough School Psychologists and Counselors?

By Maya Riser-Kositsky — March 28, 2022 2 min read
Close up of a psychologist with a clipboard and taking notes and a student's knees in the background - stock photo
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School psychologists and counselors are crucial to supporting the mental health and well-being of students in school. This is especially true as kids’ mental health needs continue to rise and survey data show that students are asking for more school-based mental health services.

But an original analysis of federal data by Education Week finds that many school districts fall way below recommended staffing levels for both professions.

What do school psychologists do? What do school counselors do?

The National Center for Education Statistics’ Common Core of Data provides definitions of the roles of school psychologists and counselors.

School Counselors/Directors are professional staff assigned specific duties and school time for:

  • counseling students and parents,
  • addressing learning problems,
  • evaluating students’ abilities, and
  • assisting students in career and personal development.

School Psychologists are professional staff members who provide direct and indirect support, including prevention and intervention, to evaluate and address:

  • students’ intellectual development,
  • academic success,
  • social-emotional learning, and
  • mental and behavioral health.

How many students have no access to school psychologists or counselors?

While most schools do have school psychologists and counselors, some do not have any.

More than 5.4 million public school students (12%) attend districts with no psychologists.

Almost half a million students (1%) attend districts with no school counselors.

What percent of students have adequate access to psychologists and counselors at school?

The National Association of School Psychologists recommends a ratio of one psychologist to 500 students and the American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of one school counselor to 250 students.

Only 8% of districts meet the recommended ratio of school psychologists to students.

Just 14% of districts meet the ideal student-to-counselor ratio.

Is a district’s demographic makeup correlated with meeting the psychologist or counselor ratios?

In general, districts with a higher percentage of white students more often meet the recommended mental health support staff-to-student ratios.

Six percent of districts where less than half of students are white met the psychologist ratio, compared with over 9% of districts where more than half of students are white.

Ten percent of districts where white students make up less than half of enrollment met the recommended counselor-to-student ratio, while 16% of districts where white students make up 50% or more of their enrollment met the recommended ratio.

What percentage of students in your state have access to the recommended ratios of school psychologists and counselors?

Only in Maine, North Carolina, and the District of Columbia do more than half of students have adequate access to school psychologists. And only in New Hampshire and Vermont do more than half of students have adequate access to school counselors.

Maya Riser-Kositsky
Librarian and Data Specialist Education Week
Maya Riser-Kositsky is a librarian and data specialist who focuses on data and research projects.
Related Tags:
Mental Health School Personnel School Counselors

Holly Peele, Library Director contributed to this article.

Events

Wed., April 06, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Develop Supportive Strategies for Hybrid Teaching and Learning
Explore preparation strategies for meaningful hybrid learning and create engagement and well-being.
Content provided by Class
Register
Tue., March 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Webinar United We Learn: Honoring America’s Racial and Ethnic Diversity in Education
Explore evidence-based practices that reduce bias and promote positive student identities.
Register
Wed., March 30, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Mastery Teaching and Learning: Turn Math Gaps Into Math Gains for Summer Learning PreK-2
Discover what personalized mastery looks like and get introduced to My Math Academy, a transformational new math product for young learners.
Content provided by Age of Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Opinion Mental Health Crises Are Bombarding Our Schools. Here's What We Can Do
Addressing these crises requires practical strategies. We need to make school a place that prioritizes community and healing.

Daniel Coles, Tala Manassah & Cassie Schwerner
5 min read
8 Strategies to Build Community & Facilitate Healing
Student Well-Being Spotlight Spotlight on Helping Students
This Spotlight will empower you with insights on newer tutoring methods and learning solutions available, mental health supports, and more.
Student Well-Being Opinion What Can Schools Do as Trauma Continues to Rear Its Ugly Head?
When a student displays unacceptable behavior, educators could first turn to conversation instead of resorting to traditional discipline.
Lisa Meade
4 min read
Untitled design
DeWitt - Canva
Student Well-Being What the Research Says How Teachers Can Support Traumatized Students (and Why They Should)
Having supportive adults in place will be critical as schools work to move past the pandemic.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Photo illustration of a stressed person.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼