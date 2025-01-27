Boys Are Falling Behind Girls in School. See How

Girls, on average, find more success at school than boys.

The data are clear; the reasons behind it, less so. Are boys today simply less likely than girls to see the value of succeeding academically? Or do boys find school and the way educators deliver learning to be uninspiring?

There’s no simple answer to these questions. The good news is that the problems that plague boys at school are beginning to get attention—from child advocates, mental health professionals, educators, and even policymakers.

Education Week, too, has explored the issue in-depth, through a months-long enterprise reporting project, School Isn’t Working for Boys. Solutions Are in Reach . The project includes evidence-based, practical ways to help boys succeed at every grade level.

But, as with any problem, an awareness of its breadth must precede a solution. The following data points illuminate some of the gaps between boys and girls throughout, and beyond, their K-12 education journey.

Click each tab below to explore key data across categories.

Animated images created with Canva.