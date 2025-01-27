Boys Are Falling Behind Girls in School. See How
Kindergarteners in a play-based learning class choose activities for “Choice Time,” at Symonds Elementary School in Keene, N.H. on Nov. 7, 2024.
Kindergarteners choose activities for choice time at Symonds Elementary School in Keene, N.H., on Nov. 7, 2024.
Sophie Park for Education Week
By Elizabeth Heubeck, Laura Baker, Gina Tomko & Vanessa Solis — January 27, 2025 1 min read
Girls, on average, find more success at school than boys.

The data are clear; the reasons behind it, less so. Are boys today simply less likely than girls to see the value of succeeding academically? Or do boys find school and the way educators deliver learning to be uninspiring?

There’s no simple answer to these questions. The good news is that the problems that plague boys at school are beginning to get attention—from child advocates, mental health professionals, educators, and even policymakers.

Explore the Project

Kindergarteners in a play-based learning class raise their hands while participating in an activity at Symonds Elementary School in Keene, N.H. on Nov. 7, 2024.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Student Achievement Project For Too Many Boys, School Isn’t Working. Solutions Are in Reach
January 27, 2025

Education Week, too, has explored the issue in-depth, through a months-long enterprise reporting project, School Isn’t Working for Boys. Solutions Are in Reach. The project includes evidence-based, practical ways to help boys succeed at every grade level.

But, as with any problem, an awareness of its breadth must precede a solution. The following data points illuminate some of the gaps between boys and girls throughout, and beyond, their K-12 education journey.

Click each tab below to explore key data across categories.   

Academic Achievement Graduation and Beyond Special Education Disciplinary Measures

Academic Achievement

Boys are far more likely than girls to repeat kindergarten

122024 Animated Boys are Far More Likely Than Girls to Repeat Kindergarten

For every 100 girls who repeat kindergarten, 145 boys repeat the grade. Students who are retained often exhibit behavioral problems, perform below their peers in literacy skills during kindergarten, and, on average, continue to lag behind their peers academically by the end of 1st grade, research shows.

Girls outpace boys in literacy skills

Animated Girls far outperform boys in reading and writing

On average, girls in 3rd grade outperform boys in reading and writing by roughly half a grade level. By the end of 8th grade, girls are almost a full grade ahead. That’s according to a 2018 study from Stanford Center for Education Policy Analysis that tracked assessments from 10,000 districts across the nation.

Girls are closing in on the math achievement gap

01025 BOYS ENTERPRISE EH VS GT (1720 x 700 px)

Historically, boys have outperformed girls in math throughout K-12. But over the past 30 years, a growing body of evidence shows girls catching up to boys in math performance. (Math learning loss during the pandemic did appear to hit girls harder than boys, as evidenced by a recent international test of 4th and 8th graders.)

Boys continue to outscore girls on standardized math assessments like SAT tests. Even so, girls in high school tend to have higher math GPAs than their male classmates.

More girls than boys take advanced courses in high school

Girls, in addition to being more likely to take advanced courses in high school, tend to earn higher grade point averages than boys in high school. In one statewide study of public high school students, 51 percent of graduating female students earned a high school GPA above 3.0, compared to 36 percent of male students. Girls were 1.9 times more likely to be in the top 5 percent of graduating GPAs, and boys were 1.6 times more likely to be in the bottom 5 percent of GPAs.

Graduation and Beyond

Girls outpace boys in on-time high school graduation rates

Graduation and Beyond Girls outpace boys in “on time” high school graduation rates

Among 28 states that captured on-time high school graduation rates in 2021, 89.1 percent of girls graduated in four years, compared to 82.9 percent of boys.

Impact of race on graduation rates

On-time high school graduation rates in Michigan in 2021, one of the largest states for which this data was available:

*Pandemic could have affected data

Available data show that Black boys generally graduate from high school at lower rates than students of other races. There are no national data to report, but one recent study of residents from 15 counties across the country found low high school graduation rates among Black male students in the following locales: Detroit (54 percent); Philadelphia (59 percent); Baltimore (65 percent); Minneapolis (65 percent), and Oakland, Calif., (71 percent).

That same study, from the Schott Foundation for Public Education and the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools, found graduating from high school to be a key factor in improving life expectancy.

Women are more likely to earn a college degree

Nationwide, 47 percent of U.S. women ages 25 to 34 have a bachelor’s degree, compared to just 37 percent of men. This wasn’t always the case: In 1995, men and women earned bachelor’s degrees at an equal rate of 25 percent. In 1970, men outpaced women in college enrollment and attainment.

What differs today isn’t just that women are more likely to earn a college degree. One-third of men who don’t have a degree say they don’t want one, according to the Pew Research Center.

Special Education

Boys make up about two-thirds of all special education students

Image of a female and male student. Boys make up the majority of students in special education (65 percent). The most common type of disability for students in prekindergarten through 12th grade involves “specific learning disabilities,” such as dyslexia.

About 7.3 million students in the nation’s public K-12 schools have disabilities that qualify them for special education, a number that has trended upward in recent decades.

Boys make up the majority of students in special education (65 percent). The most common type of disability for students in prekindergarten through 12th grade involves “specific learning disabilities,” such as dyslexia, according to federal data.

Rates of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Animated Boys diagnosed with ADHD

Boys are approximately four times more likely than girls to be diagnosed with ADHD. Boys’ and girls’ ADHD symptoms tend to differ. In boys, primary symptoms include hyperactivity and problems with impulsive control. In girls, the main symptoms include inattentiveness and lack of focus, according to medical journal The Lancet.

Teachers’ perceptions of ADHD differs along gender lines

In a nationally representative survey by the EdWeek Research Center, 82 percent of educators said they think ADHD is more prevalent in boys. Forty-two percent of educators said disrupting class was the most common problem among boys with ADHD, compared to only 9 percent of respondents who said the same about girls with ADHD.

More than half of educators surveyed (56 percent) said they had received little to no training about ADHD.

Image of a teacher in a classroom.

The main symptoms that boys with ADHD present at school, such as disrupting class and general behavior problems, correspond to factors commonly associated with disciplinary measures.

Disciplinary Measures

Boys, especially Black boys, face a disproportionate percentage of suspensions and expulsions from preschool

Data show that boys get punished more frequently than girls as early as preschool. Drilling down, researchers found that preschool-age boys who are Black or bigger than most of their peers were more likely to be disciplined than their peers.

Black boys made up 9.6 percent of total enrollment in public preschools during the 2017-18 school year, but represented 34.2 percent of total suspensions.

Gender/race disparities related to disciplinary measures continue throughout K-12

Gender disparities in exclusionary school discipline—in-school and out-of-school suspensions and expulsions—continue throughout K-12 education, and apply most frequently to boys who are Black, white, or of two or more races.

Dive Deeper

This story is part of a special reporting project exploring why boys, overall, are doing worse in school than girlsand what can be done to reverse the trend.
Why school isn’t working for many boys: Teachers report in a new survey that boys are less motivated and focused than their female counterparts.
The data are clear: Girls, on average, find more success at school than boys. Explore key data points highlighting these disparities.
Reimagining what schools can look like: Find out how four schools get boys excited about learning.
Student-teacher relationships matter: The key to inspiring boys in the classroom is a strong student-teacher relationship, experts say. Here’s how to make it work.
Why boys don’t want to become teachers: Boys would benefit from more male role models in the classroom. Here’s what schools can do about it.
A downloadable tip sheet: Boys are relational learners, experts say. Here are eight key strategies on how to reach them.

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.
Laura Baker
Creative Director Education Week
Laura Baker is the creative director for Education Week focusing on developing visual and immersive storytelling across platforms.
Gina Tomko
Art Director Education Week
Gina Tomko is the Art Director for Education Week and a Brand Ambassador, working to elevate visual journalism.
Vanessa Solis
Associate Design Director Education Week
Vanessa Solis is the associate design director for Education Week and leads the design of the opinion section.

Read Next

Student Well-Being Middle School Is Tough for Boys. One School Found the 'Secret Sauce' for Success
Hands-on learning, choice, and other evidence-based practices help boys thrive.
Elizabeth Heubeck
9 min read
011725 Boys Charlottesville BS
Middle school boys chat in the hallway at the Community Lab School in Charlottesville, Va. The public charter school prioritizes student autonomy and collaboration, which educators say motivates boys to want to learn.
Courtesy of Don Barnes
Student Well-Being Boys Want a Strong Relationship With Their Teachers. That Doesn't Always Happen
The key to inspiring boys in the classroom is a strong student-teacher relationship, experts say. Here's how to make it work.
Elizabeth Heubeck
7 min read
Jon Becker, upper school history and English teacher, has 9th grader Demetrios Karavedas stand on a chair and apologize for forgetting his book during their 9th grade English class at Boys’ Latin School of Maryland on Oct. 24, 2024 in Baltimore, Md.
Jon Becker, a history and English teacher at Boys' Latin School of Maryland in Baltimore, has 9th grader Demetrios Karavedas stand on a chair and apologize for forgetting his book on Oct. 24, 2024. Positive relationships with teachers matter for boys' academic motivation and success.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Student Well-Being Opinion Trump Is Rolling Back Protections for Transgender Students. What Educators Can Do
Two educators offer ideas and resources for teachers and education leaders so they can support their LGBTQ+ students.
Vanessa Ford & Rebecca Kling
5 min read
A person in the shadows stands at a bright window, a symbol of the search for the meaning of life, hope for the future in difficult times.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Quiz Quiz: What Educators Really Think About SEL in Classrooms
What do K-12 educators think about the SEL in schools? Take our quiz to test your knowledge.
Marina Whiteleather
1 min read
Illustration of a large gauge showing sad, smiling, and happy emoji faces with a person in each of the three sections and a female character holding an arrow that is pointing to the smiley face in the center.
iStock/Getty
