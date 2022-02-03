Bonuses Are Nice, Teachers Say. But These Things Are Nicer
Recruitment & Retention

Bonuses Are Nice, Teachers Say. But These Things Are Nicer

By Elizabeth Heubeck — February 03, 2022 4 min read
Image of a watering can with a money symbol and a plant.
erhui1979/DigitalVision Vectors
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Many public school teachers across the country can count on some extra cash in their paychecks this year.

Several state and district officials are giving school employees bonuses, paid for mainly with pandemic-related federal relief funds. Most of the bonuses fall between $1,000 and $5,000.

Leaders say the bonuses are meant to show gratitude for hard work in trying times or to help entice teachers and other school employees to stay in their jobs, especially as many school districts contend with acute staffing shortages.

Richard Woods, Georgia’s state superintendent, communicated both messages to staff when announcing a one-time, $1,000 bonus for every public school teacher and school-level staff member: “...[W]e are providing these bonuses as a tangible gesture of our gratitude and respect… and as a means of retaining these dedicated educators and support personnel who make educating our students possible,” he said in a Jan. 14 news release.

Teachers say bonuses feel like an afterthought

The gestures have been met with weak enthusiasm by some teachers.

“After everything we’ve been through during the pandemic, it’s hard not to feel a little bit jaded or cynical,” said music and orchestra teacher Jen Retterer who, along with nearly 8,400 other full-time public school employees in Howard County, Md., will receive an $1,800 bonus over two installments this year; one this month and the second one in June.

The Lake Elkhorn Middle School teacher said the bonus seemed like “sort of a reactionary tactic to a crisis.”

Matt Yount, a veteran Florida teacher, had a similar response to the bonus he’s been promised this year as a full-time employee of Brevard Public Schools.

“I will absolutely cash the check,” said Yount, who teaches 6th grade at Imperial States Elementary School in Titusville, Fla. “But at the same time, I don’t want it to become the norm.”

Alternatives to bonuses teachers would prefer

Yount says that, in his experience, he’s seen bonuses offered when there’s not enough budget for raises. “If there’s an actual raise, no one really needs a bonus,” Yount said.

With a salary increase, Yount reasons, employees can make sustainable changes in their day-to-day lives. Yount, who has taught for 20 years and has a professional degree, makes $54,000 annually; the median annual income for a male with a professional degree is about $120,000, according to data from MoneyWise.

He says many teachers he knows—including himself and his wife, who is also a teacher—feel the need to take on side hustles in order to save for extras, like occasional vacations. Yount works an extra job as a licensed security officer at sporting and other events; his wife moonlights as a manicurist.

Educator advocacy groups also would prefer to see salary bumps over bonuses.

“Chiefly, [we] are looking for districts to raise salaries and compensation to help retain existing staff and recruit new employees into the schools,” said Justin Guillory, a spokesperson for the North Carolina Association of Educators, a professional development and advocacy group for teachers. But, he adds, anything helps.

Retterer, the Maryland teacher, points to proactive measures she and her colleagues wish school officials had embraced earlier this school year when many educators were hesitant to return to in-person learning. For one, she says, she would have liked if her school system had distributed KN95 masks to staff and students at the beginning of the school year, instead of in recent weeks as a reaction to outbreaks driven by the omicron variant.

Other things on Retterer’s wishlist include portable air purifiers with HEPA filters in every classroom, carefully crafted plans to address how a school system or single school would temporarily pivot to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks, and investments in school buildings and grounds that would allow for more use of outdoor space during the school day.

Yount’s sentiments echo Retterer’s.

“Teachers feel like we’re the last line item on a budget,” said Yount. “We spend more on a new curriculum that we haven’t vetted than we do on the human resources in the building.”

Who gets the bonus matters

Educators in Rockingham County, N.C., have let district officials know they felt underappreciated, and demanded more.

Molithia Spencer teaches 3rd grade at Rockingham County’s Stoneville Elementary School and serves as president of the Rockingham County Association of Educators, the local advocacy group for teachers. This fall, she says, RCAE learned that the superintendent had proposed a $250 bonus for staff members with perfect attendance.

“That was a slap in the face,” Spencer said.

That spurred her group to act, Spencer said. They learned that other North Carolina districts were planning to give their employees bonuses as high as $5,000, and that the county of Rockingham would be receiving $42.6 million in federal COVID-relief aid for schools. RCAE developed a petition for the district’s staff members to get $4,000 bonuses.

“At $4,000 per staff member, it would be a small percentage of $42.6 million,” Spencer said.

Backed with a petition that had garnered several hundred signatures from employees, RCAE spoke before the school board this fall; in return, the board approved a $4,000 bonus in two installments. Initially, the bonus was allotted only for full-time certified staff. RCAE returned to the board, advocating for classified staff, from bus drivers to cafeteria workers, to be included. Later, the board approved bonuses for those employees too.

Spencer says she considers the bonus a starting point, but recognizes more needs to be done to recruit teachers to the county—especially those who don’t have a personal connection to the area.

“I could leave Rockingham County and make $9,000 to $11,0000 more in a nearby district,” Spencer said. “But I grew up here, and I want to see our county be successful, and for students to grow up with great teachers.”

Elizabeth Heubeck
Contributor
Elizabeth Heubeck is a contributor for EdWeek Top School Jobs.

Events

Thu., February 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar The State of Assessment in K-12 Education
What is the impact of assessment on K-12 education? What does that mean for administrators, teachers and most importantly—students?
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Tue., February 08, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Enabling More Equitable Educational Opportunities
Equity was a priority for school systems prior to 2020; however, the pandemic has focused attention on the continuing need to create more equitable education environments.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
Wed., February 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar The Science of Reading: How Prevention Leads to Proficiency
Everyone seems to be talking about the science of reading, and with good reason. The shift towards the science of reading has uncovered major gaps in some of the most widely used programs and methods
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Recruitment & Retention Governor Substitutes at Elementary School Amid Chronic Staff Shortages
The omicron variant has ravaged New Mexico schools, leaving a wave of staff and student absences.
Jessica Pollard, The Santa Fe New Mexican
3 min read
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., on July 29, 2021. When New Mexico lawmakers meet on Jan. 18 to hash out the state budget, about half of the money will go to K-12 school programs.. Grisham and key legislative committees have agreed to increase spending on schools by around 12%, or around $3.8 billion.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., on July 29, 2021. When New Mexico lawmakers meet on Jan. 18 to hash out the state budget, about half of the money will go to K-12 school programs.. Grisham and key legislative committees have agreed to increase spending on schools by around 12%, or around $3.8 billion.
Morgan Lee/AP
Recruitment & Retention How School Districts Can Get Better at Virtual Recruiting
Two experts share strategies that work for them.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Illustration of online job interview
Alexandr Lukin/Getty<br/>
Recruitment & Retention From Our Research Center The School Staffing Crisis Won't End Any Time Soon
As uncertainty around COVID persists, the personnel shortages that have been crushing schools for months are getting worse, not better.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
One hundred dollar bill attached to a fishing hook on a blue background
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Recruitment & Retention To Keep Teachers From Quitting, Address These 5 Key Issues
Pay matters, but is often not the main point of dissatisfaction. Here are five common problems teachers say make them want to quit.
Marina Whiteleather
3 min read
Human resource recruiting candidates with big employer's hand using magnet power to draw new employees.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼