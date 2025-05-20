Active Kids Are Better Learners. Here’s How Principals Can Get Them Moving

Colorful gym balls. Frequent meditation breaks. A five-minute dance party.

All of these might be an odd sight in a traditional classroom, or in the hallways outside. But if students move around frequently, as part of or in between lessons, there’s a good chance they’re learning better.

Research has consistently shown that incorporating movement into the classroom is a powerful strategy to enhance student learning, behavior, and overall well-being . More physical activity—even short bursts of movement between lessons—can also help students manage their anxiety and stress.

Despite the benefits, though, not all schools and educators have the time to incorporate activity breaks as they teach. Even a 30-minute recess isn’t always guaranteed. Only 11 percent of elementary schools nationwide require their kids to get activity breaks, and this time commitment peters out as kids move through middle and high school. Students frequently don’t get time for unstructured play—or rest—during the school day.

Movement breaks can help battle the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle some students have slipped into, thanks to the proliferation of screens at school and in their homes. Data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that students who spend more than three hours a day on sedentary activities like watching TV or playing video games tend to get lower grades. On the other hand, students who are active for at least 60 minutes a day tend to get mostly A’s.

Different ways to incorporate movement

But getting kids to move, when some might be glued to screens, can be a tall order for overworked educators. This is where principals can step in and allow teachers to experiment with different types of activities for learning.

For instance, teachers can create ladder-like patterns on the floor and as students jump from one square to another, they can practice their reading .

Here are some other ideas principals can share with their teachers:



Invest in flexible and fun seating . A teacher from Vermont has introduced 11 special seats in her class, which include bouncy balls, chairs with elastic kick bands, and floor desks . Kids can move as they learn, but educators need to set clear expectations (like a “bounce limit”). The teacher can also let the kids try out the seating before making them a permanent fixture.

. A teacher from Vermont has introduced 11 special seats in her class, which include bouncy balls, chairs with elastic kick bands, and floor desks . Kids can move as they learn, but educators need to set clear expectations (like a “bounce limit”). The teacher can also let the kids try out the seating before making them a permanent fixture. Tough concepts can be made easy . How do bodies rotate on their own axis? Instead of just reading off a textbook, teachers can find other ways to explain the phenomenon. A dance director from Houston shows how to combine curriculum and movement . Dance can illustrate how a person’s size affects their rotation. Plus, it’s a fun way to introduce students to each other’s cultures through their own traditional dances.

. How do bodies rotate on their own axis? Instead of just reading off a textbook, teachers can find other ways to explain the phenomenon. A dance director from Houston shows how to combine curriculum and movement . Dance can illustrate how a person’s size affects their rotation. Plus, it’s a fun way to introduce students to each other’s cultures through their own traditional dances. Get different stakeholders to collaborate. More and more young students find tasks like zipping up hoodies or holding scissors difficult. A movement-based learning plan can help them hone these fine motor skills. Jumping from square to square as they sound out letters or having them write standing up are some activities principals can try. To keep things on track, different educators—interventionists, PE coaches, and classroom teachers—need to come together to map out the movement curriculum.

The first step toward a more active school shouldn’t ignore teachers. Educators need short bursts of exercise to keep their heart rate up, avoid burnout, and achieve a better bill of health, despite their busy schedule. This applies to newer principals, too, since lack of sleep and exercise will hurt their ability to do their jobs well, or could lead to early career burnout.

Here are some ideas for principals and teachers to get their blood flowing: