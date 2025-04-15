A Guide to Equitable Grading in Schools (DOWNLOADABLE)
Special Report
Special Report
Student Achievement

A Guide to Equitable Grading in Schools (DOWNLOADABLE)

By Ileana Najarro — April 15, 2025 1 min read
Grading reform lead art
Illustration by Laura Baker/Education Week with E+ and iStock/Getty
More districts across the country have shifted toward new grading practices—such as making each letter grade carry equal weight—to better capture students’ understanding of academic content.

Equitable grading, a term coined by Joe Feldman, author, former educator, and the CEO of Crescendo Education Group which works with schools on grading policies, focuses more on making sure students understand learning goals and less on what students do on their way to learning, said Gaia Pine, an instructional coach at the San Leandro Unified school district in northern California.

As a result, teachers in the district report students saying something like ‘How can I learn Newton’s laws better,’ as opposed to, ‘what can I do to bring up my grade?’” Pine said.

The San Leandro district began shifting to equitable grading practices about a decade ago with districtwide training of teachers and administrators. Pine, who has led some of these trainings, has found teachers and students alike engaging in richer conversations as a result.

“Teachers become clear about what they’re teaching. Students become clear about their what they’re learning,” Pine said.

See the downloadable below for key differences between traditional grading policies and the ones now in place in the San Leandro district.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Load More ▼