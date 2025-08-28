‘A 3-Minute Moment of Joy’: How Taylor Swift’s Engagement Brought Class to a Halt
School & District Management

‘A 3-Minute Moment of Joy’: How Taylor Swift’s Engagement Brought Class to a Halt

By Sarah Schwartz — August 28, 2025 2 min read
Singer Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, front right, take in the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., on June 12, 2025.
Singer Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, front right, take in one of the games of the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Fla., on June 12, 2025. Their engagement caused educators in some schools to make an announcement—and others to be grateful for cellphone restrictions.
Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

In schools across the country on Tuesday, some administrators stopped class in the early afternoon to broadcast breaking news.

“Hey hey Chargers, I hope that you’re having a wonderful day. I come to you with some really, really important news,” said a staff member at Cor Jesu Academy, a girls’ Catholic high school in St. Louis, in a video posted to TikTik on Tuesday.

“Miss Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce.”

America’s reigning pop princess announced her impending marriage to Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, via an Instagram post at 1 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday—when many teachers and students were in classes as the 2025-26 school year kicks off across the U.S.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” read the Instagram caption, as the opening bars of Swift’s song “So High School” played in the background. The post racked up over 30 million likes by Wednesday midday.

For Natalie Gorla, the Cor Jesu Academy staff member who made the announcement in the school’s TikTok, seeing the post prompted a core memory.

In an interview, she recalled a similar pop culture watershed moment from her youth that caused an uproar when it happened during the school day: When Zayn Malik left the boy band One Direction.

“That’s going to be this for those girls,” she remembered saying to Kathleen Pottinger, the school’s dean of student life, before jokingly posing the question: “Do you think we could interrupt class and tell them?”

Pottinger, the other staff member in the TikTok video, said yes.

“I saw this as a 3-minute moment of joy,” she said, in an interview with Education Week. “I was like, ‘Why wouldn’t you do this?’”

Amid cellphone bans, teachers break the news to students

It’s hard to overstate Swift’s cultural impact.

Her nearly two-year-long Eras Tour, which culminated last year, grossed a record $2 billion. Half of Americans say they’re fans of the singer, according to a 2024 Harris Poll.

That same poll shows Millennials are most likely to claim the Swiftie label, but Swift has a large school-age fanbase, too. Teachers have used her lyrics as an entry point into poetry lessons, and her impact on the U.S. economy as a way to teach about concepts such as supply and demand or gross domestic product.

“For many, many years, we had our open house on the same Sunday every single year. But last year, it fell on the Eras Tour in Indianapolis,” said Christin Lux Connors, Cor Jesu Academy’s director of marketing and communication. The concert was close enough to St. Louis that students were going. “We switched the Sunday.”

Other TikTok videos show school staff sprinting to one another’s classrooms to relay the news, teachers telling their students who then erupt into cheers, or groups of girls dancing in hallways or crowded around phones.

In many of the videos, phones were conspicuously absent—evidence of the rise in cellphone bans or restrictions in schools across the country.

“Since you all cannot be on your phones, you may not know this yet,” one school staff member says in a video announcing the news over the school’s intercom.

On X, one teacher wrote that no students mentioned the news, even after it broke at the beginning of the class period. “And that’s how [I] know the cell phone ban is good for learning,” he wrote.

In this low-tech environment, some educators took the task of spreading the word especially seriously.

“My dad works at a school that banned phones,” wrote one commenter on another TikTok video of school staff announcing the engagement news. “He was like Paul Revere for the Swifties.”

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.

Events

Wed., September 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Rethinking Attendance: Leadership Strategies with AI and Student Data
Move beyond myths & use data/AI to boost student engagement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How Are We Preparing Students for Evolving Career Paths?
Are you preparing students with the right skills? Join our webinar to learn how to foster adaptability & future-proof their careers.
Content provided by International Baccalaureate
Register
Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion Here's What Educators Want Superintendents to Know
Maintaining a positive attitude is one key ingredient for district leaders.
Larry Ferlazzo
11 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
School & District Management Opinion What I Learned About School Leadership at My Italian Nonna's Table
This principal's annual barbecue became a blueprint for building culture, community, and collective learning.
Michael Nelson
3 min read
Hans and Michael at Hans's leadership bbq in Washington state. 8/25
Hans and Michael at Hans's leadership bbq in Washington state. 8/25
Michael Nelson
School & District Management The One Thing Superintendents Want to Change This Year
We asked superintendents at the start of a new school year. Here's what they said.
Caitlynn Peetz
1 min read
Illustration of human with an alarm clock head in center of a circle formed from schedule pictograms on background of waved rays.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Know an Inspiring District Leader? Nominate Them to Be a Leader to Learn From
Education Week is accepting nominations for the 2026 Leaders to Learn From program.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
Jennifer Norrell photographed by Jamie Kelter Davis for Education Week, Naomi Tolentino photographed by Erin Woodiel for Education Week and Lazaro Lopez photographed by Jamie Kelter Davis for Education Week
From left: 2025 Leaders To Learn From Jennifer Norrell, Naomi Tolentino, and Lazaro Lopez.
Education Week
Load More ▼