Teaching Economics (Taylor's Version)

By Lauren Santucci — November 16, 2023 2:31
111623 Taylor Swift AP BS
Education Week
In the last year alone, Taylor Swift has had an astounding impact on the United States economy (one estimate puts it at $5 billion) through her multi-city Eras tour, the subsequent movie, and the release of two new albums. And that was all before she put Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the pop culture map and brought her massive influence to the NFL.

This effect has been dubbed “Swiftonomics” and a high school economics teacher in Texas is incorporating it into her curriculum.

Kelsey Halfen, a teacher in Sugar Land, Texas, is a self-described ‘Swiftie.’ She pulls examples from Taylor Swift’s career to teach concepts like supply and demand and gross domestic product, or GDP. In October, she shared those lessons with other teachers through an online class on Econiful. Here, she discusses her ‘Swiftonomics’ lessons and describes the benefits to students in understanding economic concepts.

Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
As a video producer, Lauren Santucci produces, films, and edits meaningful, human-interest digital video and works closely with Education Week editors and reporters. Prior to joining Education Week in 2022, she produced videos for Al Jazeera, FRONTLINE PBS, and The Texas Tribune. She has a master’s degree in visual journalism from Ohio University and a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

