Teaching Economics (Taylor’s Version)

In the last year alone, Taylor Swift has had an astounding impact on the United States economy (one estimate puts it at $5 billion ) through her multi-city Eras tour, the subsequent movie, and the release of two new albums. And that was all before she put Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the pop culture map and brought her massive influence to the NFL.

This effect has been dubbed “Swiftonomics” and a high school economics teacher in Texas is incorporating it into her curriculum.

Kelsey Halfen, a teacher in Sugar Land, Texas, is a self-described ‘Swiftie.’ She pulls examples from Taylor Swift’s career to teach concepts like supply and demand and gross domestic product, or GDP. In October, she shared those lessons with other teachers through an online class on Econiful . Here, she discusses her ‘Swiftonomics’ lessons and describes the benefits to students in understanding economic concepts.