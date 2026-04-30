6 Reasons Teachers Don’t Feel Equipped to Teach SEL

Educators are largely in agreement that there are essential social-emotional skills that students should learn in the classroom, such as emotional regulation, cooperation, and problem solving.
Even so, many educators struggle to overcome major roadblocks to incorporating social-emotional learning into the school day. They cite overwhelming student need, a lack of bandwidth, difficulty integrating the concept into academic subjects, and insufficient training and instructional resources as the most prominent challenges to teaching SEL.
That’s according to an EdWeek Research Center survey of 499 teachers, principals, and district leaders surveyed in December and January.
The EdWeek Research Center asked survey respondents if they or the teachers in their schools or districts, were equipped to teach students social-emotional skills. The responses, a sampling of which appear below, illustrate the challenges teachers face in imparting to students the non-academic skills that are important for succeeding in school and in life beyond the classroom.
Educators also shared what they have found helps support their SEL programming and teaching.
The responses have been edited for length and clarity.