5 Strategies to Tackle Teacher Shortages
Recruitment & Retention

5 Strategies to Tackle Teacher Shortages

By Lauraine Langreo — February 10, 2023 3 min read
Image of staffing.
Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

There have been concerns about retaining and recruiting qualified teachers since even before the pandemic struck. But in the past three years, staffing shortages have become one of the top challenges that principals, district leaders, and policymakers face.

While there isn’t a single database tracking teacher shortages, one report estimated the nation had around 36,500 teacher vacancies at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

When schools lack adequate staffing, students who need the most support suffer most. For example, students with disabilities and English-language learners could lose out on or have less access to specialized services when there are not enough teachers or support personnel.

What will it take to create a teaching force with high retention? To answer this question, Education Week Opinion Contributor Peter DeWitt talked to Michael Fullan, the global director of leadership for New Pedagogies for Deep Learning, and Kimberly Doughty, principal for Peter G. Schmidt Elementary, in Tumwater, Wash., during the Feb. 8 Seat at the Table online discussion.

Here are five strategies to retain and recruit teachers, according to Fullan and Doughty:

1. Boost teacher pay

Raising educators’ salaries is one of the most popular strategies states and school districts have used to ease the staffing shortage. Even some federal lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would incentivize states and school districts to raise the teacher pay floor. But the panelists said boosting pay and benefits are not always enough.

At the beginning of the pandemic, “it was really difficult to fill those positions,” because there were “very minimal” applicants even after boosting teacher pay, Doughty said.

2. Partner with teacher prep programs

Teacher preparation programs need to be updated and upgraded, Doughty said. The programs are “not preparing [teachers] for the actuality of what they’re going to experience in the classes,” she said.

Schools and districts could develop better partnerships with teacher preparation programs near their communities, Doughty said. School leaders could meet with mentor teachers to ensure that they are providing productive feedback to student teachers. And school leaders could meet regularly with the programs’ professors and give feedback on how the student teachers are doing.

3. Build bottom-up support

School and district leaders should rethink how they support their teachers, Fullan said. Instead of having a hierarchical system, leaders should think about “bottom-up support,” he said.

Teachers who stay in their schools usually stay because they are “in a position to define some of the things that they can do,” Fullan said. Listen to what teachers have to say and what they think the school environment should look and feel like.

Doughty agreed: “A lot of these teachers have a lot of experience, and the younger ones have new innovative ways.”

Those schools with low teacher turnover rates usually also prioritize teacher well-being, Fullan added.

4. Tap into educators’ passion

“Every teacher enters [the profession with] a passion of teaching,” Doughty said. The role of school and district leaders is to tap into that passion, help teachers gain a better understanding of it, and cultivate that connection that they have to teaching, Doughty said.

5. Treat students well

Fullan also said that it’s important to think about how students today are being treated because that affects how they feel about education and the teaching profession.

“The more that we can give students good experiences at school, the more likely a higher percentage of them will become teachers,” Fullan said.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., February 13, 2023, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Mission Possible: Saving Time While Improving Student Outcomes
Learn how district leaders are maximizing instructional time and finding the best resources for student success through their MTSS framework.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Writing and the Science of Reading
Join us for this free event as we highlight and discuss the intersection of reading and writing with Education Week reporters and expert guests.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Recruitment & Retention States Are Making It Easier to Become Substitute Teachers
But some question whether that's a good idea.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Image of a teacher working with two elementary students.
E+
Recruitment & Retention From Our Research Center Educators Less Likely to Seek Jobs in States That Limit Classroom Talk, Survey Finds
Surveys completed late last year asked job seekers and school district recruiters about how new laws are impacting job applications.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
Photo of wood blocks with yes and no on them.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Recruitment & Retention Q&A How to Get Male Students of Color to Pursue Teaching
New York City's summer internship for male teachers of color sparks interest in the profession and the district.
Mark Walsh
2 min read
Chimere Stephens, the Director of NYC Men Teach at the NYC Department of Education, pictured at PS 55 elementary school in the Bronx, New York., January 19, 2023.
Chimere Stephens, the director of NYC Men Teach for the New York City schools, has helped his district almost double the percentage of male teachers of color.
Mostafa Bassim for Education Week
Recruitment & Retention Leader To Learn From Want to Recruit Male Teachers of Color? Look to This New York City Leader
Chimere Stephens, who leads recruitment of men of color for the New York City schools, believes in starting with high school students.
Alyson Klein & Mark Walsh
9 min read
Chimere Stephens, the Director of NYC Men Teach at the NYC Department of Education, reads a book to a class of first grade students at PS 55 elementary school in the Bronx, New York., January 19, 2023.
Chimere Stephens, the director of NYC Men Teach at the NYC Department of Education, reads a book to a class of 1st grade students in January at PS 55 elementary school.
Mostafa Bassim for Education Week
Load More ▼