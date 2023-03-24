3 Signs That Schools Are Sending the Wrong Message About Attendance
Families & the Community

3 Signs That Schools Are Sending the Wrong Message About Attendance

By Evie Blad — March 24, 2023 3 min read
Empty desks within a classroom
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

As schools battle heightened levels of chronic absenteeism, researchers say the way they talk about attendance can affect students’ and families’ efforts to turn around patterns of missed school days.

For one, how parents interpret school attendance policies can affect whether or not they properly report absences that may be considered excused for reasons like illness or bereavement, researchers wrote in a new analysis this week.

Absences improperly categorized as unexcused can lead to harsher consequences, like withheld credits or a restriction on makeup work, which can make it difficult to get students back on track, said the report by researchers from the University of Tennessee, the University of California, Davis, and Attendance Works, a national organization that promotes tracking and addressing poor school attendance.

“If there isn’t this kind of trust built between teachers and parents, parents and the schools, then the kind of messaging that schools develop around attendance may not resonate with parents,” said UC Davis education professor Kevin Gee, who coauthored the report.

Analyzing three years of California attendance data, Gee and his coauthors found Black and Latino students and students labeled as socioeconomically disadvantaged in the state’s data system had a larger percentage of their absences labeled as unexcused compared to their peers in other demographic groups.

That may be in part because of varying levels of familiarity with school policies among parents—and different approaches to communicating those policies, the report said. The researchers drew those conclusions after an analysis of web pages and student handbooks for a random sampling of 40 high schools and middle schools throughout the state.

Here are a few ways researchers said schools’ messages on attendance may miss the mark.

Messages that focus on consequences, not support

Messages to families about attendance policies should focus on support, not just consequences for truancy or persistent absences, the authors wrote.

The analysis of school messages included a comparison of schools with largely socioeconomically disadvantaged students—a term that describes students with a number of household factors, including parents without high school diplomas, participation in free and reduced-price school meal programs, and homelessness.

“We found that the websites and student handbooks of the high-poverty, racially segregated schools communicated more punitive policies than the websites and handbooks of the more affluent schools,” the analysis said. “Similarly, the socioeconomically disadvantaged schools were more likely to publish policies stating that truancy would result in suspension of driver’s licenses, loss of school privileges like extracurricular participation, and Saturday school or in-school detention.”

While some schools with high enrollments of students from low-income families posted outdated references to state law and jargon-heavy policies about punishment for truancy, wealthier schools took a more supportive approach, the analysis found. In one example, a school’s attendance page included a photo of a smiling concierge waiting to serve a customer.

Policies that are unclear or inaccessible to parents

Some students have higher percentages of their absences labeled unexcused because their parents have less experience interacting with school policies and practices, the authors said.

But schools don’t always do a good job of helping families navigate the system, the analysis found. In some cases, policies on attendance weren’t available at all on school or district web pages or in student handbooks. In others, it focused mostly on state law and not practical steps for parents to report and address missed school days.

Attendance Works advocates for materials that are available in multiple languages, if necessary, and available in multiple forms, including online, in materials sent home to parents, and in regular campaigns to encourage school attendance.

A focus on perfect attendance, rather than building better habits

Gone are the days of gold stars for perfect attendance.

If a student is motivated by attendance awards, one sick day or unavoidable absence can take them out of the running and weaken the incentive, Hedy Chang, executive director of Attendance Works, told Education Week in December.

“When kids and families face real barriers and we don’t offer supports, then you’re just further having kids feel like, ‘Oh, I’m facing a struggle and I can never be part of a school community,’ and creating greater disconnection,” Chang said. “Perfect attendance awards can be counterproductive and discouraging for these students. It’s the relationships that matter.”

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Tue., March 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Classroom Strategies for Building Equity and Student Confidence
Shape equity, confidence, and success for your middle school students. Join the discussion and Q&A for proven strategies.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., March 29, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Disrupting PD Day in Schools with Continuous Professional Learning Experiences
Hear how this NC School District achieved district-wide change by shifting from traditional PD days to year-long professional learning cycles
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Families & the Community Q&A How One High School Became a Model for Intergenerational Learning
School and community leaders say “there’s no down side.”
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Swampscott High School students and Senior Center members hold a quilt they made together for Black History Month at Swampscott High School, which is collocated and shares space with the senior center in Swampscott, Mass., on March 8, 2023.
Students and senior center members display a quilt they made together for Black History Month at Swampscott High School, in Swampscott, Mass, on March 8, 2023. The high school and senior center were designed and built to be part of the same complex, providing opportunities for teenagers and senior community members to collaborate and learn from one another.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Families & the Community A Town Put a Senior Center in Its High School, Offering a Model for an Aging Nation
When crowded classrooms pushed Swampscott, Mass., to consider building a new high school, some innovative thinkers saw another opportunity.
Caitlynn Peetz
7 min read
A Swampscott Senior Center bus sits in front of an entrance to Swampscott High School, which is collocated and shares space with the senior center in Swampscott, Mass., on March 8, 2023. As America’s population ages and the number of school-aged children decrease, district and community leaders are finding ways to combine services and locations.
A Swampscott Senior Center bus sits in front of an entrance to Swampscott High School, which is collocated and shares space with the senior center in Swampscott, Mass., on March 8, 2023. As America’s population ages and the number of school-aged children decrease, district and community leaders are finding ways to combine services and locations.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Families & the Community Engaging Latino Parents: One District's Success Story
Schools need to set up systems that make participation possible, advocates say.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
Latina mother and son meeting with school teacher.
E+ / Getty
Families & the Community Teachers Say a New Parents' Bill of Rights Doesn't Solve Schools' Problems
Three teachers worry that a proposed federal law would drive a wedge between parents and educators.
Libby Stanford
6 min read
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, center, with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., left, and Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., speaks about proposed legislation dubbed the "Parents Bill of Rights," Wednesday, March 1, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, center, with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., left, and Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., speaks about proposed legislation dubbed the "Parents Bill of Rights," March 1, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Load More ▼