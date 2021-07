Latinx students are the least likely in the United States to have a teacher who looks like them, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). For Hector Perez-Roman, a history teacher at Arleta High School in Los Angeles, that statistic was just one more reason for him to go into teaching. And it’s the value he sees for his students in having a teacher and a teaching body that is reflective of their backgrounds, that keeps him in the classroom.