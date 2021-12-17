Equity & Diversity Video

An Educator Asks, ‘How Do We Define Diversity?’

By Jaclyn Borowski — December 17, 2021 5:05
Education Week
Joel Sohn, director of the upper school at University Prep in Seattle, finds the concept of diversity misleading, as it tends to focus solely on racial or ethnic diversity, while losing the many other factors – gender, political, religious and geographic – that make a person, and a school population, unique. Here, he outlines the importance of considering those different elements within the lens of a school’s greater surroundings. And of focusing not only on hiring a diverse staff, but of ensuring they feel welcome and included in a school community.

Jaclyn Borowski is the visuals editor for Education Week leading video and photo initiatives.

Equity & Diversity Collection VIDEOS: K-12 Staff Diversity Matters. Here's Why
The lack of teacher diversity dates back to the establishment of America's public school system. A look at the history and some early signs of hope.
Elizabeth Room smiles a welcome to the integrated group of kindergarten students at John Muir Elementary School in Berkeley, California on Sept. 11, 1968, as full integration of all schools got underway.
Elizabeth Room smiles a welcome to the integrated group of kindergarten students at John Muir Elementary School in Berkeley, California on Sept. 11, 1968, as full integration of all schools got underway.
AP
Recruitment & Retention Video Black Principals: How Schools Can Hire and Support Them
People of color have long been underrepresented in the teacher ranks. The disparity is even greater among administrators.
Brooke Saias
5:02
Leslie Alexander, right, talks with North Forsyth High School Assistant Principal of Instruction La Quisha Linder about what to expect while interviewing for the Winson-Salem/Forsyth County School District principal talent pool. Alexander is the Area Superintendent of Leadership Development and is working to develop a principal workforce that is representative of the district's demographics.
Leslie Alexander, right, talks with North Forsyth High School Assistant Principal of Instruction La Quisha Linder about what to expect while interviewing for the Winson-Salem/Forsyth County School District principal talent pool. Alexander is the Area Superintendent of Leadership Development and is working to develop a principal workforce that is representative of the district's demographics.
Alex Boerner for Education Week
Equity & Diversity Video Why Latino Representation on School Boards Matters and How to Make it Happen
School board decisions impact every aspect of students' education. A look at the value of Latino representation and work being done to get more elected.
Brooke Saias
5:23
Stephanie Parra, Governing Board Member at Phoenix Union School District and Executive Director of ALL in Education Arizona, sits for a portrait at the nonprofit’s space at Galvanize Phoenix in downtown Phoenix, Ariz. on Nov. 15, 2021. Phoenix Union is majority BIPOC students, but school board and educator demographics in Arizona lag behind in representation and opportunity.
Stephanie Parra, Governing Board Member at Phoenix Union School District and Executive Director of ALL in Education Arizona, sits for a portrait at the nonprofit’s space at Galvanize Phoenix in downtown Phoenix, Ariz. on Nov. 15, 2021. Phoenix Union is majority BIPOC students, but school board and educator demographics in Arizona lag behind in representation and opportunity.
Caitlin O’Hara for Education Week
Teaching Profession Video Explainer: Why Is America’s Teaching Force So White?
A lack of diversity in the teaching profession is a problem with academic ramifications for all students. A look at the history behind the issue.
Brooke Saias
5:26
Freda Arnold chats with some of her students at Booker Junior High school in Little Rock, Ark., on Dec. 21, 1965. Arnold is one of four white educators on the faculty of the all-Black school.
Freda Arnold chats with some of her students at Booker Junior High school in Little Rock, Ark., on Dec. 21, 1965. Arnold is one of four white educators on the faculty of the all-Black school.
AP
