An Educator Asks, ‘How Do We Define Diversity?’

Joel Sohn, director of the upper school at University Prep in Seattle, finds the concept of diversity misleading, as it tends to focus solely on racial or ethnic diversity, while losing the many other factors – gender, political, religious and geographic – that make a person, and a school population, unique. Here, he outlines the importance of considering those different elements within the lens of a school’s greater surroundings. And of focusing not only on hiring a diverse staff, but of ensuring they feel welcome and included in a school community.