Valuable Lessons From a ‘Teaching Principal’

For Steve McManus, principal at the private Friends School of Baltimore, teaching a class each semester has been a staple of his tenure. He uses the experience as a professional development tool to keep his leadership and teaching skills sharp. It’s an element he negotiated into his contract before he accepted the job, and one he thinks other principals could benefit from as well. Here, he shares his takeaways from the experience, and how he juggles the responsibilities that come with both roles.