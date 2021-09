Patrick Harris, a black male teacher working in suburban Detroit, kept searching for a school where he could be fully himself, where all the parts of him – black, queer, human – could be seen and appreciated. In his seventh year of teaching, he’s finally found that place and is returning to a school for the first time. Here he explains the value in teaching at a school that fits your needs, and the benefits that holds for not only himself, but also his colleagues and students.