What Should Kids Learn? Amazon, Adobe Senior Executives Share What They Think
Future of Work

What Should Kids Learn? Amazon, Adobe Senior Executives Share What They Think

By Lauraine Langreo — June 23, 2022 3 min read
Teacher Anne-Tyler Wilkerson works with third graders Reece Rowan, left, Diyah Vinodh, Sadie Morris, and Isaiah Crowe as they work on math problems to count up stitches inside a made-up operation room on Thursday at Tamarack Elementary School in Owensboro, Ky., on April 28, 2022. Teachers designed a hospital-themed subject review for third-grade students engaged in a unique "learning operation" activity.
To better prepare students for their futures, schools are integrating the teaching of problem solving and entrepreneurial thinking into STEM instruction.
Alan Warren/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

It’s hard to say which jobs will be available when today’s students become part of the workforce, but there are skills that all students can learn to help them succeed in any workplace and become responsible citizens.

To better prepare students for their futures, schools are integrating the teaching of problem solving and entrepreneurial thinking into STEM instruction. Some are doing it in creative and relevant ways, such as teaching high school students how to fly planes and drones or ditching elementary school math worksheets in favor of real-world problem solving.

In a June 22 Education Week K-12 Essentials Forum, global director of Amazon’s philanthropic education initiatives Victor Reinoso and director of Adobe Global Head of University Talent Vaishali Sabhahit shared what they think are the most important problem-solving skills students need to learn to be successful and what companies are looking for when today’s students become their workers.

“We don’t want [students] to think about just getting the job,” Sabhahit said during the discussion. “The idea is not to just survive. The idea is to thrive. The idea is to create a career in a space that speaks to your values.”

Don’t forget about the ‘soft skills’

Both Sabhahit and Reinoso agree that while hard skills—or job-specific knowledge—are important, soft skills—or interpersonal attributes—are arguably more important.

“Hard skills will get you in. Soft skills will get you far,” Sabhahit said.

Sabhahit said students need to be innovative and creative problem-solvers, they need to take risks, they need to fail and learn from their failures, they need to be confident, and they need to be collaborative.

There’s nothing that can be solved individually.
Victor Reinoso, global director of Amazon's philanthropic education initiatives

In the real world, the problems that companies and employees need to answer are often “ambiguous,” she said, and the workforce needs to be able to “think out of the box.”

And perhaps, what’s even more critical, is being able to understand and articulate the problem itself, Sabhahit said. Schools should step back and let students define the problems and the questions that they want to answer, she said.

Too often, the problems that students try to solve in classrooms are defined by the teacher. Sabhahit said students should be encouraged to ask the “big ‘what if?’ questions” so they can learn to connect the dots themselves.

See also

conceptual illustration of a ladder leaning against the wall of a maze.
akinbostanci/iStock/Getty
Future of Work What Do Top U.S. Companies Think Schools Could Do Better? We Asked
Elizabeth Heubeck, May 3, 2022
12 min read

For Reinoso, analytical and computational thinking skills are important. Students should be able to analyze data and break down problems into discreet parts.

But interpersonal skills are vital, too, because they teach you how to contribute to teams, he said. Everyone needs to learn how to collaborate and work together to solve problems.

“There’s nothing that can be solved individually,” he added.

It’s important to start teaching these skills early, preferably in elementary school, when there isn’t a division between subject areas and students have the same teacher the whole day, Reinoso said. Doing so makes it easier for students to understand that these skills cut across subject areas: problem solving isn’t just for math or science; it can also be used in history and language arts, he said.

The role of K-12 education

When asked whether the role of K-12 education is to prepare students to succeed in the workplace or to prepare them to be well-informed, responsible citizens, both Reinoso and Sabhahit said those two goals are not mutually exclusive.

“You can’t really succeed in one without the other,” Reinoso said. And schools still have a lot of work to do when it comes to achieving both goals, he added.

Sabhahit said schools should “ensure that your students grow up to work in companies that align with their value systems, so they can feel like they can give back to their communities.”

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Related Tags:
Life Skills

Events

Wed., June 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Law & Courts Webinar Future of the First Amendment:Exploring Trends in High School Students’ Views of Free Speech
Learn how educators are navigating student free speech issues and addressing controversial topics like gender and race in the classroom.
Content provided by The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
Register
Thu., July 07, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Start Strong With Solid SEL Implementation: Success Strategies for the New School Year
Join Satchel Pulse to learn why implementing a solid SEL program at the beginning of the year will deliver maximum impact to your students.
Content provided by Satchel Pulse
Register
Thu., July 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Future of Work Do I Want to Be a Telecommuter When I Grow Up? High Schoolers Ponder That Question
Nearly a fifth of older teens surveyed in the U.S. and U.K. were weighing the ability to telecommute in their career considerations.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Image of an online work meeting.
Drazen_/E+
Future of Work Aptitude Tests: Are They Effective in Opening Students' Minds to More Career Paths?
Aptitude tests—which seek to measure students’ potential in a particular field—may help students keep from pigeonholing themselves.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Conceptual image of mapping people.
Getty
Future of Work Which U.S. States Are Best Positioned to Innovate? How K-12 Schools Influence the Rankings
A new report ranks states in terms of how good an environment they are for innovation, including K-12 education factors.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
BRIC ARCHIVE
Getty
Future of Work What's the Purpose of K-12 Education in the Age of Automation?
Author Daniel Susskind talks about the role of education in a world where machines are taking over many of the tasks done by human beings.
Alyson Klein
9 min read
Daniel Susskind
Daniel Susskind
Courtesy Photo
Load More ▼