Future of Work
Education news, analysis, and opinion about the skills students will need for the jobs of the future.
Classroom Technology Opinion This Group is Trying to Teach ‘Digital Literacy.’ Here’s How
How can students avoid getting duped by deepfakes online?
Classroom Technology Opinion Students Are 'Digital Natives,' But Here’s Where They Struggle
The internet is awash with dubious claims. How can educators teach students to distinguish fact from fiction?
College & Workforce Readiness For These Black Women in STEM, Teachers’ Encouragement Went a Long Way
Black women continue to be underrepresented in science, tech, engineering, and math careers.
College & Workforce Readiness STEM Jobs Aren’t Students’ First Choice. More Hands-On Experiences Could Help, Experts Say
Lack of exposure to STEM concepts may be contributing to the disconnect, according to the report.
Classroom Technology Opinion 5 Lessons I’ve Learned From Using AI
Many educators may be nervous to use AI, but the reality is they are most likely using it already.
College & Workforce Readiness Students Want STEM Careers, But Think Schools Are Doing a ‘Poor Job’ Preparing Them
Nearly all survey respondents said preparing students for STEM jobs is important.
College & Workforce Readiness What 3 After-School Programs Are Doing to Prepare Kids for the Future of Work
After-school programs offer flexibility and time for hands-on learning to explore careers.
College & Workforce Readiness Opinion How Will AI Automation Affect Career and Technical Education?
It’s always been important to get education right for all students, but the arrival of ChatGPT means it’s now more important than ever.
College & Workforce Readiness What Will High Schoolers Be Learning in 2033? See the Predictions
Education Week asked five experts in technology and education to tell us what they see ahead.
Science Q&A Trouble Getting Students Interested in STEM? These Teachers Figured It Out
Two teachers discuss how they use hands-on learning experiences and bring in professionals to spark students' interest in STEM.
College & Workforce Readiness What Skills Should Students Learn in an AI-Powered World?
Five ed-tech company founders discussed how AI will likely change what and how students will learn in school.
Classroom Technology ChatGPT Is All the Rage. But Teens Have Qualms About AI
More than 90 percent of teenagers said they would like to learn more about artificial intelligence in their high school classes.
Science In Their Own Words From Monsoons to Hurricane Sandy: A Student’s Personal Journey From Activist to Scientist
Without formal instruction on climate change in school, Aryaana Khan struggled to make sense of the natural disasters she experienced.
College & Workforce Readiness Students Want to Know More About Careers in Climate Change—Now
Teachers are not talking about these types of careers as much as many students would like.