Future of Work

Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Classroom Technology Opinion This Group is Trying to Teach ‘Digital Literacy.’ Here’s How
How can students avoid getting duped by deepfakes online?
Rick Hess, September 26, 2024
6 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Classroom Technology Opinion Students Are 'Digital Natives,' But Here’s Where They Struggle
The internet is awash with dubious claims. How can educators teach students to distinguish fact from fiction?
Rick Hess, September 24, 2024
6 min read
A science teacher in elementary or middle school showing a student how to use a microscope.
E+/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness For These Black Women in STEM, Teachers’ Encouragement Went a Long Way
Black women continue to be underrepresented in science, tech, engineering, and math careers.
Lauraine Langreo, February 22, 2024
3 min read
African-american schoolgirl pupil student using working with microscope at biology chemistry lesson class at school lab. STEM concept.
iStock/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness STEM Jobs Aren’t Students’ First Choice. More Hands-On Experiences Could Help, Experts Say
Lack of exposure to STEM concepts may be contributing to the disconnect, according to the report.
Lauraine Langreo, December 18, 2023
3 min read
Screen Shot 2023 11 19 at 10.03.27 AM
Canva
Classroom Technology Opinion 5 Lessons I’ve Learned From Using AI
Many educators may be nervous to use AI, but the reality is they are most likely using it already.
Peter DeWitt, November 26, 2023
3 min read
Photo of students working on computer boards.
E+ / Getty
College & Workforce Readiness Students Want STEM Careers, But Think Schools Are Doing a ‘Poor Job’ Preparing Them
Nearly all survey respondents said preparing students for STEM jobs is important.
Lauraine Langreo, July 20, 2023
3 min read
robotics classroom with young african american student wearing VR
iStock/Getty<br/>
College & Workforce Readiness What 3 After-School Programs Are Doing to Prepare Kids for the Future of Work
After-school programs offer flexibility and time for hands-on learning to explore careers.
Lauraine Langreo, July 17, 2023
6 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness Opinion How Will AI Automation Affect Career and Technical Education?
It’s always been important to get education right for all students, but the arrival of ChatGPT means it’s now more important than ever.
Rick Hess, May 25, 2023
6 min read
Illustration of a robot teacher leading a class of eight children sitting in elementary school desks,
DigitalVision Vectors
College & Workforce Readiness What Will High Schoolers Be Learning in 2033? See the Predictions
Education Week asked five experts in technology and education to tell us what they see ahead.
Arianna Prothero & Lauraine Langreo, May 15, 2023
5 min read
Two Female College Students Building Machine In Science Robotics Or Engineering Class
iStock/Getty
Science Q&A Trouble Getting Students Interested in STEM? These Teachers Figured It Out
Two teachers discuss how they use hands-on learning experiences and bring in professionals to spark students' interest in STEM.
Lauraine Langreo, April 21, 2023
4 min read
Illustration of boy interacting with AI technology.
Getty
College & Workforce Readiness What Skills Should Students Learn in an AI-Powered World?
Five ed-tech company founders discussed how AI will likely change what and how students will learn in school.
Lauraine Langreo, April 18, 2023
3 min read
Conceptual image of artificial intelligence workforce.
XH4D/E+
Classroom Technology ChatGPT Is All the Rage. But Teens Have Qualms About AI
More than 90 percent of teenagers said they would like to learn more about artificial intelligence in their high school classes.
Arianna Prothero, March 23, 2023
2 min read
Aryaana Khan pictured in Baisley Pond Park in Jamaica, Queens, NY., on Jan. 27, 2023
Aryaana Khan pictured in Baisley Pond Park in Jamaica, Queens, NY., on Jan. 27, 2023
Mostafa Bassim for Education Week
Science In Their Own Words From Monsoons to Hurricane Sandy: A Student’s Personal Journey From Activist to Scientist
Without formal instruction on climate change in school, Aryaana Khan struggled to make sense of the natural disasters she experienced.
Arianna Prothero, January 31, 2023
4 min read
Doodles related to green jobs, climate change.
kid-a/iStock/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness Students Want to Know More About Careers in Climate Change—Now
Teachers are not talking about these types of careers as much as many students would like.
Alyson Klein, January 19, 2023
2 min read
