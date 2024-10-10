Personalized Learning Video

VIDEO: Inside a Competency-Based Learning Program Without Grades

By Jaclyn Borowski & Alyson Klein — October 10, 2024 1:35
Students in the Moonshot Program research and create a presentation on Walt Disney and Elon Musk during class at California Area Elementary School in Coal Center, Pa., on May 16, 2024.
Education Week
Three years ago, the California Area school district in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny Mountains, gave students the chance to opt into a very different kind of K-12 experience.

These students—about 75 of the district’s roughly 900— no longer receive traditional grades. Instead, they get feedback from teachers. And instead of learning the same content as everyone else, their lessons and assignments are based on their goals and personal interests.

Here, learn more about the challenges and benefits of this approach.

From left, Amora Grillo, Mia Naughton, Ally Neil, work on a project in the Moonshot Program at California New Area Elementary School in Coal Center, Pa., on May 16, 2024.
