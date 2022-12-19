Top 3 Barriers to Teaching Social-Emotional Learning. And One Big Takeaway
Data

Top 3 Barriers to Teaching Social-Emotional Learning. And One Big Takeaway

By Arianna Prothero — December 19, 2022 1 min read
Woman standing on a paper boat with a tsunami wave approaching.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

This was a conundrum even before the pandemic: Educators say they recognize the importance of developing students’ social and emotional skills, such as managing emotions and setting goals. But they feel that in order to teach academic subjects effectively, there is little time for social-emotional learning lessons.

And the pandemic has only made that problem worse.

A recent EdWeek Research Center survey polled teachers, principals, and district leaders nationally and found not only is this a major barrier, it is by far the most cited challenge to teaching social-emotional skills.

Forty-six percent of respondents said that helping students to catch up academically leaves limited bandwidth for SEL, while 37 percent listed insufficient professional development as a major challenge, and 34 percent cited students’ social-emotional needs being beyond the scope of their ability to handle.

Kendria Jones believes she has a lot to teach her students at Jack Robey Jr. High School in Pine Bluff, Ark., about persistence, resilience, and a willingness to seek help. But time is an enemy.

“We really don’t have a lot of time to do what I would love to do, take way more time than 15 minutes to home in on social-emotional learning,” she told Education Week in a special report about SEL.

See also

Third grade teacher, Stephanie Brugler, works with her class during an SEL lesson at the Jefferson PK-8 school in Warren, Ohio, on Nov. 1, 2022.
Third-grade teacher Stephanie Brugler works with her class during an SEL lesson in November at the Jefferson PK-8 school in Warren, Ohio.
Daniel Lozada for Education Week
Student Well-Being From Our Research Center Building an Effective SEL Program: Lessons From 3 Districts
Arianna Prothero, November 7, 2022
12 min read

Several of the other issues educators say get in the way of teaching SEL are variations on those same three themes of limited bandwidth, lack of investment, and challenges from students. Thirty percent said that an emphasis on standardized exams prep left little time for SEL. Twenty-seven percent cited insufficient curricular materials and instructional resources. And 18 percent said that students don’t want to learn social-emotional skills at school.

Meanwhile, issues that have been much more in the news lately (including in Education Week), such as pushback from parents and communities, are among the least cited challenges. Ten percent of educators said that pushback from parents is a major barrier to social-emotional learning in their school or district, and only 8 percent said the same of pushback from their community.

What is the key takeaway here? While political pushback against social-emotional learning has been grabbing headlines, the biggest barriers remain educators’ usual foes: time is too short, students’ needs are too big, and there are not enough resources.

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
Tue., January 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How Social-Emotional Learning Assessments Strengthen Tier 1 MTSS
Learn how districts can integrate effective multi-tiered support systems (MTSS) by using data from high-quality, strengths-based universal SEL assessments.
Register
Thu., January 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity K-12 Essentials Forum Education Equity: Where We Go From Here
Join us for this event with educators and experts on the current state of equity and what comes next.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Data Opinion Standardized Tests Aren't the Only Meaningful Data on Student Achievement
"Street data" may be a better pathway to education equity. Here's what that means.
Shane Safir
5 min read
conceptual image of a young person walking a trendline
E+/Getty
Data Opinion Nobel Economist Finds Stunning Student Gains in Standardized-Instruction Model Used Abroad
The highly standardized, for-profit model poses interesting questions at home, even in the face of demonstrable results overseas.
Rick Hess
3 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Data Opinion Why It’s So Tough to Get the Data Educators Want
Data dissatisfaction remains high. Harvard's Jon Fullerton tries to make sense of why that is.
Rick Hess
3 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Data Opinion How to Start Using Data to Achieve Equity for Students
Schools are awash with data but rarely do anything with it. One district started out by limiting the tools it uses.
Mackey Pendergrast & Erica Hartman
5 min read
Entry Point
Shutterstock
Load More ▼