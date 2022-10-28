Schools Need More Money for Students’ Home Internet, Education Groups Tell Congress
Ed-Tech Policy

Schools Need More Money for Students’ Home Internet, Education Groups Tell Congress

By Arianna Prothero — October 28, 2022 3 min read
Photograph of a young girl reading, wearing headphones and working at her desk at home with laptop near by.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

From a village in Alaska and a large suburban district outside of Houston to a Catholic school in Maine, students are on the brink of getting cut off from high-speed internet and computers in their homes if the U.S. Congress doesn’t extend more federal funding to help them.

That’s according to a letter sent to congressional leaders from 65 groups representing private and public schools. The groups are asking lawmakers to add money to the Emergency Connectivity Fund, which was created by Congress during the pandemic so schools could provide students and teachers with home internet service and devices. (Through the program, libraries could also offer home internet and devices to their patrons.)

The Federal Trade Commission, which administers the program, has committed $7.1 billion to the program so far. But while it’s helped provide home internet and devices to more than 14 million students, it’s still not enough to meet demand. According to the letter, school districts and libraries asked for $2.8 billion in the final round of applications this past spring—more than double what remained in the fund.

The groups are asking Congress for an additional $1 billion for fiscal year 2023 to meet that demand, and chip away at the so-called homework gap between students whose families can afford home computers and high-speed internet, and those whose families cannot.

“Without additional funding, many of these requests will not be met, leaving millions of students disconnected at a time when learning loss and teacher shortages are leading concerns,” the letter says. “We cannot let this happen.”

This comes as more schools are winding down their efforts to supply students with home internet access. A recent survey from the National Center for Education Statistics found that only 45 percent of public schools say they are still offering home internet to students, down from 70 percent in September of 2021. That decline is likely driven by federal COVID-relief aid drying up.

Even though the vast majority of students are back to learning in-person, they still need access to high-speed internet and devices to do their homework, complete class assignments, interact with classmates virtually, and apply for college or jobs.

One upshot of the pandemic is that schools and teachers have incorporated more technology into their classrooms, even as students have returned to learning in-person. This has only increased pressure on students from low-income families to have reliable and fast home internet.

See also

Illustration of boy with a cellphone and boy at a desk with a laptop with WiFi error messages and symbols around them.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Ed-Tech Policy Home Internet for Students or District Cybersecurity: Where Should the Money Go?
Alyson Klein, October 24, 2022
4 min read

Among the letter’s 65 signatories are AASA, The School Superintendents Association; the American Federation of Teachers; the National Education Association; the National Catholic Association; The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Committee on Catholic Education; The National PTA; and the national associations for elementary and secondary school principals.

There is another federal program through which low-income families can get help paying for internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program does not use schools or libraries as intermediaries and gives eligible households that apply to it $30 vouchers toward their monthly internet bills. Several internet companies have pledged to offer $30 internet packages to eligible families essentially making internet free. But a recent Washington Post investigation found that telecom companies have hiked their prices, cut internet speeds, and engaged in other deceptive practices affecting people receiving federal money through the ACP and other COVID-era relief plans.

Additionally, many families are not even aware of the Affordable Connectivity Program—only a quarter have heard of it, according to one poll. Advocates for closing the homework gap say that although schools are not involved in administering the Affordable Connectivity Program, they should step in and educate families in their districts about the option, especially as other options for funding dry up.

See also

A team of people build a path across the digital divide.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and iStock/Getty
Ed-Tech Policy Low-Income Families Can Qualify for Free Internet, But Schools Should Explain How
Arianna Prothero, October 19, 2022
3 min read

Arianna Prothero
Staff Writer Education Week
Arianna Prothero is a reporter at Education Week who covers students and their well-being.
Related Tags:
Broadband Federal Trade Commission Digital Divide

Events

Wed., November 02, 2022, 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: How Can We Maximize Student Learning?
Host Peter DeWitt and John Hattie discuss how to deepen student learning while allowing students to pursue their academic interests.
Register
Tue., November 08, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar How Whole-Child Student Data Can Strengthen Family Connections
Learn how district leaders can use these actionable strategies to increase family engagement in their student’s education and boost their academic achievement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., November 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Engaging English Learners With Asset-Based Approaches
Discover asset-based approaches to drive engagement amongst English learner students.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Ed-Tech Policy Fewer Districts Are Providing Home Internet Access, But Students Still Need It
The pandemic has led to a boom in technology adoption among teachers and schools that requires high-speed broadband access at home.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
View on laptop of a Black male teacher with a young student sitting at a desk.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Ed-Tech Policy Adopting New Classroom Technologies Is Hard. A New Federal Guide Aims to Help
While tech availability and affordability are often high equity priorities, how schools put digital tools to work is a big challenge.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Maddi Dale focuses on her remote French class in her bedroom in Lake Oswego, Ore., Oct. 30, 2020.
Broadband and connected devices have become must-haves for academic success as schools have expanded their use of technology.
Sara Cline/AP
Ed-Tech Policy Wi-Fi on School Buses: Smart Move or Stupidest Idea Ever?
An FCC proposal to use E-Rate funding to put Wi-Fi on school buses prompted strong reactions on social media.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
A school bus is reflected in a bus mirror.
FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel announced a proposal on May 11 that would allow the use of federal E-rate funding for Wi-Fi in school buses.
Eric Gay/AP
Ed-Tech Policy Homework Gap Could Be Back in Full Force If Lawmakers Don't Act, Education Groups Say
COVID relief funds helped give millions of students internet access during the pandemic, but the money could run out, advocates say.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Young girl working on computer at home.
Getty
Load More ▼