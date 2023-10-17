Students Are Easily Duped Online. We Can Teach Them Better
Opinion
Classroom Technology Opinion

Students Are Easily Duped Online. We Can Teach Them Better

It’s easy to fall victim to misinformation. These research-backed tips can help
By Sam Wineburg — October 17, 2023 4 min read
Conceptual illustration of young character looking through the magnifying glass at open laptop Search bar
Nadia Bormotova/iStock + Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Sam Wineburg
Sam Wineburg is the Margaret Jacks Professor of Education, Emeritus at Stanford University. His latest book, with co-author Mike Caulfield, is Verified: How to Think Straight, Get Duped Less, and Make Better Decisions about What to Believe Online (University of Chicago Press, 2023).

Kyle Smith has been teaching at Superior High School, perched on the Wisconsin side of Lake Superior, for the past 27 years. Last year, he asked his students to examine two websites.

Partnership for a Healthier America runs campaigns like Veggies Early & Often that promote nutrition and healthy eating to school-aged children. The International Life Science Institute (ILSI) also offers nutrition information but has minimized the harmful effects of tobacco and cast doubt on guidelines that tell people to consume less sugar. Health advocates characterize ILSI as “little more than a front group advancing the interest of the 400 corporate members that provides its $17 million budget,” according to The New York Times.

Nearly two-thirds of Smith’s students rated ILSI as the more credible of the two sites, he later told me over email. These students have been on the internet practically since birth. So why did they get duped?

They aren’t alone. In 2019, my research team at Stanford tested 3,446 high school students by providing an internet connection and having them solve six tasks. On one task, they watched a video on social media that allegedly showed ballot stuffing in the 2016 Democratic primaries. A few keywords in their browsers would have led to articles from Snopes and the BBC showing the video to be from the 2016 Russian elections. Only three students—less than one-tenth of 1 percent—traced the clip back to Russia.

States have begun to wake up to the threat posed by digital illiteracy. New Jersey is the latest to pass legislation requiring online literacy in the curriculum. Such mandates couldn’t have come sooner.

A few years ago, you could spot sketchy content by its telltale misspellings, malapropisms, and tortured sentences—the ham-handed attempts by foreign governments to spread disinformation. Not anymore.

Today, the tools of generative AI allow bad actors to mass produce fraudulent content in crystalline prose. NewsGuard, a company that tracks misinformation and assigns credibility ratings to news outlets, has located 510 news sites created by AI tools as of Oct. 10. Place your bets on that number mushrooming in the pre-election days to come.

How should we prepare Kyle Smith’s students—actually, how should all of us prepare—to meet this onslaught? One answer, intoned like a Greek chorus, is to “teach critical thinking.” Smith’s students, however, didn’t need to do more thinking. They needed to do less.

Smith’s students, however, didn’t need to do more thinking. They needed to do less.

Landing on ILSI, students were impressed because, as they put it, the organization “shows all of the science and numbers of food equity.” They recognized its dot-org domain and its tax-exempt status, both of which, they believed, added to the legitimacy of the site. They were swayed by the reports under its science and research tab and commented favorably on the organization’s international reach, with “13 entities across the globe” that “use research from all over the world,” making it “more able to synthesize information regarding nutrition.”

Each moment students spent delving into this polished site—pressing links, reading the About page, scrolling through its Ph.D.-studded advisory board with representatives from esteemed universities—gave the organization’s PR impresarios more time to work their magic.

Imagine, however, a fundamentally different approach. Before rushing headlong into a site, students could have taken a deep breath and asked themselves a preliminary question: Do I really know what I’m looking at? Is this truly the website of a credible scientific organization?

Thinking you can tell what something is by looking at it plays into the swindler’s hand. Unless you bring extensive background knowledge to a topic, it’s easy to fall victim to crafty information manipulation. When award-winning academics judge sites outside their expertise, they, too, get taken in. No matter how thoroughly you scour ILSI’s website, you’d never learn that Mars, maker of M&M’s and Skittles, cut ties with the group because they didn’t “want to be involved in advocacy-led studies” or that in 2021, Coca-Cola abandoned ship as well.

You discover these crucial pieces of context only by getting off the site and consulting the internet, which is precisely how fact checkers vet unfamiliar sources. To gain quick context, these professionals open new tabs and use the internet to check the internet, a process called lateral reading.

It is not something students spontaneously do. But they can be taught. In a treatment-control study conducted by my research team in the Lincoln, Neb., public schools, students whose regular teachers taught them to read laterally nearly doubled their ability to make wise choices compared with peers in regular classrooms. In a Canadian study, students showed a sixfold increase in use of fact-checking techniques like lateral reading and a fivefold increase in citations of appropriate context after only seven hours of instruction. Similar results have been obtained by researchers working in Sweden, Germany, and Italy.

No one is immune to the slippery wiles plied by today’s digital rogues. It’s sheer hubris to think we’re smart enough to outsmart the web, relying on knowledge from 9th grade biology to evaluate scientific reports on virology or an introductory statistics class to assess multiple-parameter data from the North Greenland Ice Core Project. Instead of thinking we possess the tools needed to suss out a cloaked site by dissecting its prose or locating flaws in its research reports, the act of leaving a site to leverage the power of the internet wrests control from its designers and puts it back where it belongs.

In our own hands.

Events

Wed., October 18, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Straight Talk: Effective Practices to Support Students with Dyslexia
Learn about the history, the research, and strategies for selecting evidence-based instructional methods that support reading success for all students.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Thu., October 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Joy and STEM: Igniting Creativity and Curiosity in Your Pre K-5 Classroom
Get ready for hands-on activities and innovative teaching approaches that will spark students’ passion for STEM subjects.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Tue., October 24, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Learning Through Play: Reestablishing Play as a Core Component of Student Development
Improve students' development, activation, and engagement with play-based learning. Discover easy, safe, and affordable ways to implement this methodology in your classroom.
Content provided by EyeClick
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology We Need Time to Experiment With AI, Teachers Say
Teachers need to carefully and critically examine the benefits and drawbacks of using AI in their instruction.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
Michael Burton-Straub, left, and Declan Lewis attempt to "Find the Bot" in Donnie Piercey's class at Stonewall Elementary in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Students in the class each summarized a text about boxing champion and Kentucky icon Muhammad Ali and then tried to figure out which summaries were penned by classmates and which were written by the chatbot. The chatbot was the new artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT, which can generate everything from essays and haikus to term papers in a matter of seconds.
Michael Burton-Straub, left, and Declan Lewis attempt to "Find the Bot" in Donnie Piercey's class at Stonewall Elementary in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Students in the class each summarized a text about boxing champion and Kentucky icon Muhammad Ali and then tried to figure out which summaries were penned by classmates and which were written by the chatbot. The chatbot was the new artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT, which can generate everything from essays and haikus to term papers in a matter of seconds.<br/>
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Classroom Technology Opinion I'm a Math Teacher. Graphing Calculators Taught Me a Thing or Two About AI
Yes, this technology changes everything. But it's also an opportunity to make your teaching better and your content more relevant.
Stacie A. Marvin
4 min read
Abstract digital collage of graphing calculator and AI infinite possibilities
Vanessa Solis + Getty Images
Classroom Technology Equity Gaps in Parents' Tech Skills Have Mostly Closed. Schools Should Take Notice
Low-income parents from a variety of backgrounds "leveled-up" on their tech skills during the pandemic, new research says.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
High school student working on computer at home.
Getty
Classroom Technology Teachers Turn to Pen and Paper Amid AI Cheating Fears, Survey Finds
School-provided laptops for students are ubiquitous, but handwritten essays and math homework on paper are making a comeback.
Alyson Klein
1 min read
A close up of a laptop and hands overlaid with AI and techie icons.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼