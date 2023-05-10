How to Prepare Kids Now for a Workplace With ChatGPT
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Classroom Technology Opinion

How to Prepare Kids Now for a Workplace With ChatGPT

We need to work with artificial intelligence, not against it
By Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic — May 10, 2023 1 min read
How do I prepare kids for the future of work?
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic
Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic is a professor of business psychology at Columbia University and University College London and the author of I, Human: AI, Automation, and the Quest to Reclaim What Makes Us Unique.

How do I prepare kids for the future of work so they don’t get replaced by artificial intelligence?

You can help them develop the capacities that will make them skillful supervisors of artificial intelligence. Here’s something I wrote about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

With recent advances in artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT, parents and teachers were first impressed by its abilities—then worried about what this means for kids. What happens when students can ask a bot to write their papers for them in seconds? Will they replace deep learning with copycat plagiarism?

Automated knowledge agents like ChatGPT fundamentally change the value of human expertise. In a world where much of our thinking can be outsourced to machines, the key role of humans is to ask rather than answer questions. In particular, developing the capacity for asking questions AI can’t answer is the best way to advance the collaboration between humans and machines to everybody’s benefit.

Since ChatGPT and similar technologies are optimized for providing quick, generic, and relatively adequate or accurate answers (not too different from Wikipedia), you can also teach young people to identify errors and mistakes, which requires deep learning and research. Think of human intelligence as a supervisor of machine intelligence and expertise as the ability to go beyond the prepackaged “fast facts” churned out by AI and provide value beyond the wisdom (or ignorance) of the crowds.

So what can you do now to prepare kids for the future? Help them develop curiosity to ask more and better questions. Research finds that playful activities such as games can boost curiosity—say, by using digital voice agents like Alexa and Siri to answer questions about things kids want to understand.

Don’t ban new technologies like chatbots. It risks turning kids into Luddites—or can tempt them to use it even more.

Do help young people cultivate curiosity by playing games. Establish family quiz time to ask questions, then use technology like chatbots and digital voice agents to search for the answer. Kids who can extract the right insights—because they’ve learned how to ask the right questions—and verify or correct the accuracy of the information will have skills no machine can replace anytime soon.

Related Tags:
Artificial Intelligence

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Wed., May 10, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar The Future of Education Starts with Listening: Insights from Online Learning Experts
Join online learning experts as they weigh in on how school leaders can implement alternative education options that students and families want.
Content provided by FlexPoint Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Tech-Use in Schools?
Answer 7 questions about tech-use in schools.
Classroom Technology Explainer AI Literacy, Explained
Now that AI is expected to influence fields from medicine to policing, what do students need to understand about the technology?
Alyson Klein
10 min read
Photo collage of computer with pixelated image of girl.
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty
Classroom Technology It's Not Just About ChatGPT. Other AI Technologies Are Heading to Schools
Four experts predict how artificial intelligence will likely impact K-12 education in the years ahead.
Arianna Prothero
6 min read
Photo collage of crystal ball with the word “AI.”
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty
Classroom Technology Education and Tech Heavy Hitters Launch AI Learning Initiative
Nonprofits, education organizations, and business leaders will make recommendations for teaching and using AI in K-12.
Alyson Klein & Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
Illustration of a network of laptops around a chatbot
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼