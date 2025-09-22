AI in the Classroom Is Often Harmful. Why Are Educators Falling Prey to the Hype?
Opinion
Artificial Intelligence Opinion

AI in the Classroom Is Often Harmful. Why Are Educators Falling Prey to the Hype?

Teachers who rush to embrace chatbots are ignoring the essence of education
By Alfie Kohn — September 22, 2025 5 min read
Virtual hands both toss out and try to reach a brain thrown from a laptop computer.
Benjamin Currie for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Alfie Kohn
Alfie Kohn, who speaks widely at education conferences, is the author of 14 books, including What Does It Mean to Be Well-Educated? His website is www.alfiekohn.org and his new podcast is “Kohn’s Zone.”

When powerful institutions announce their intention to impose—and profit from—a radical transformation of our schools, our workplaces, and our daily lives, we have an obligation to ask whether what they’re unleashing is really in our best interests. If, instead, we just shrug and accept it as inevitable, we are shirking our responsibility and, indeed, surrendering our autonomy.

This dynamic has never been clearer than in the case of AI. Educators who rush to adopt programs like ChatGPT may not just be overestimating the capabilities of artificial intelligence but underestimating the essence of education.

The people most receptive to this technology, according to a recent survey, are those who know the least about it. Specifically, they may not be aware of AI’s staggering energy requirements, allegations that it was built on stolen data, the fact that corporations are less interested in assisting workers than in replacing them, its contribution to mass surveillance and the disruption of elections around the world, and the troubling implications of normalizing relationships with counterfeit humans for therapy, friendship, and even romance.

Or perhaps they don’t realize that AI tools produce factual errors more than half the time, according to two studies, meaning that they require human fact-checking and don’t save much time. (It’s tempting to assume that AI’s accuracy will improve, but some experts are finding that the opposite is true.)

AI products merely generate statistically probable responses to prompts; they cannot think or “know” things. Using them to write for us is therefore particularly problematic since, as educator John Warner put it, “the fundamental unit of writing is not the sentence but the idea.” To write is to construct meaning and persuade a reader whose perspective you try to imagine. A chatbot can only sneeze out some words that resemble an essay or a summary of someone else’s. In one novelist’s apt analogy, students who use this software won’t learn to write any more than they’d become physically fit by bringing a forklift to the gym to lift weights for them.

Nor is it sensible to have AI read for you—not only because its summaries are often wildly inaccurate but because the intrinsic value of reading is lost. Imagine a world where people’s primary engagement with books and articles—including great literature—consists of having a computer boil them down to a tl;dr. Even when gleaning information is the primary purpose of reading documents, doing it yourself can lead in unexpected directions and yield serendipitous insights.

A few years ago, tech critic Cory Doctorow foresaw a time when half of us, being busy or lazy, would feed a few bullet points into AI software so it could inflate them into an impressively formal document. That document would be sent to the other half of us, who, also being busy or lazy, would use similar software to reduce it to a few bullet points.

At best, training students to use a chatbot is very different from helping them reason through a problem, read deeply, or organize and express their own thoughts.

Call it MOBS, for Machines On Both Sides, and it’s happening for real—in schools and elsewhere. First, with the encouragement of administrators, education publishers, and even unions, teachers are using AI to create lesson plans—which, according to one study of 310 such plans in social studies, tend to emphasize rote memorization. Students then turn to chatbots for help with the assignments. Since kids don’t make the rules, their use of the technology is called “cheating.” Teachers complete the cycle by using similar tech tools to grade the students’ work—and perhaps to catch those who relied on AI. Finally, students who derive no benefit from this exchange can seek extra help ... from chatbottutors.”

Data to demonstrate any educational advantages from AI are sparse and, some experts say, based on poorly designed or misleadingly reported experiments. Other investigations suggest that its effects may actually be harmful. A 2024 study found that high school math students tutored by ChatGPT initially scored better on tests, but the benefit soon evaporated and they ended up faring worse than those who hadn’t used AI, apparently because they failed to acquire conceptual understanding. A 2025 experiment discovered a clear “cognitive cost” to receiving AI help with writing essays, and a third study reported that more use of AI was “associated with lower critical thinking skills.”

So what’s its appeal? AI is seductive for those who regard education as a series of steps toward a credential; one merely completes graded tasks to collect credits and, eventually, a diploma. The point is to emit behaviors (such as producing essays) rather than to play with ideas. ChatGPT just reinforces this troubling transactional model.

see also

English teacher Casey Cuny, center, helps a student input a prompt into ChatGPT on a Chromebook during class at Valencia High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2025.
English teacher Casey Cuny, center, helps a student input a prompt into ChatGPT on a Chromebook during class at Valencia High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2025. Teachers have mixed opinions about the impact of AI in the classroom.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Artificial Intelligence Here's How Teachers Really Feel About the Rise of AI in K-12 Education
Jennifer Vilcarino, September 16, 2025
1 min read

If you’re convinced that the prose generated by chatbots outweighs the cons, then, sure, experiment with them. But don’t do so because the corporations that have bet their (and our) future on them play on your fears of being left behind or insist that it’s too late to unwind their technology and all we can do is tell people to use it “responsibly.”

At best, training students to use a chatbot is very different from helping them reason through a problem, read deeply, or organize and express their own thoughts. At worst, it’s teaching them how to avoid doing these things—not only irrelevant to a teacher’s primary objectives but inimical to them. Instead, teach students to analyze AI critically, to identify our tendency to anthropomorphize a text-extruding machine, to notice how the words it strings together are distinguished by an eerily insipid blandness coupled with absolute certitude (as it informs us that, say, Einstein invented the smoothie).

Anyone alarmed at turning chatbots loose in our schools should speak out and connect with other skeptics. You know those ads that tech companies insert into our correspondence (“Sent from my iPhone”)? What if we used the signature line to make a statement instead, ending our emails with “This message certified AI-free”? Now imagine a sign with that sentence tacked up on classroom walls, except with the word “message” replaced by “school” and ending with the assurance “Teaching and learning here are accomplished proudly by human beings.”

Related Tags:
Digital/AI Literacy Teaching Strategies

Events

Wed., September 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How Are We Preparing Students for Evolving Career Paths?
Are you preparing students with the right skills? Join our webinar to learn how to foster adaptability & future-proof their careers.
Content provided by International Baccalaureate
Register
Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., October 02, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Making Alternative Grading Work: Lessons Learned from One Journey
Curious about alternative grading? Join to get an inspiring, practical look into one California school’s shift toward alternative grading.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence Are Chatbots Safe for Kids?
AI-powered chatbots are coming under more scrutiny for the potential harms they may cause. Here's what educators need to know.
Arianna Prothero
6 min read
Vector illustration of a person whose face is replaced by a speech bubble, surrounded by many other speech bubbles, and holding a smartphone
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence From Our Research Center Is AI Good for Students? Here’s Why Many Educators Doubt It
AI is undermining students' learning, many educators say. It's also saving educators tons of time.
Arianna Prothero
1 min read
Artificial intelligence concept, coded human head, digital, one zero human profile, negative impact on brain
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT Will Soon Have Parental Controls. How Schools Can Help Parents Use Them
Parental controls can complement AI literacy instruction in schools, so long as parents know how to activate them.
Arianna Prothero
7 min read
A computer screen in English teacher Casey Cuny's classroom shows ChatGPT during class at Valencia High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2025.
A computer screen in English teacher Casey Cuny's classroom shows ChatGPT during class at Valencia High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2025. Experts say it is important for schools to help parents learn how to use parental controls for AI tools such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Artificial Intelligence AI Can Generate Code. Is That a Threat to Computer Science Education?
Some tech CEOs have claimed that learning to code won't be necessary. Computer science educators disagree.
Lauraine Langreo
6 min read
Quinn, a 3rd grader, works on a lesson in the technology class at Boys’ Latin School of Maryland on Oct. 24, 2024 in Baltimore, Md. The students coded small balls called "Sphero Minis" and used coding to direct them from house to house (or paper bag house to paper bag house) trick or treating.
Quinn, a 3rd grader, works on a lesson in a technology class at Boys’ Latin School of Maryland on Oct. 24, 2024 in Baltimore, Md. The students coded small balls called "Sphero Minis" and used coding to direct them from paper bag house to paper bag house trick or treating. The rise of generative AI has started a discussion about whether learning to code is still important.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Load More ▼