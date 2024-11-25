Need Guidance on How to Avoid AI Pitfalls? New Resources Aim to Help Schools
Ed-Tech Policy

Need Guidance on How to Avoid AI Pitfalls? New Resources Aim to Help Schools

By Arianna Prothero — November 25, 2024 4 min read
Photo illustration of teacher using AI for grading.
iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Department of Education has released new resources for schools on artificial intelligence that include recommendations on a range of potentially thorny issues, including the use of AI detection tools that may falsely accuse students of plagiarism and how to build educators’ AI literacy skills.

The two reports come at a time when educators are still puzzling through how to approach this powerful and fast-advancing technology. Many teachers are hesitant of using AI in the classroom, surveys show. Meanwhile, students are increasingly using AI tools. A recent survey from Common Sense Media found that half of teens have used an AI text generator, 34 percent have used an image generator, and 22 percent have used a video generator.

Taken together, the department resources detail both potential pitfalls that could stem from AI and the opportunities that it has for K-12 education.

Even though many states are crafting AI guidance for schools, federal guidance on AI is still needed, said Pat Yongpradit, the chief academic officer at Code.org and a leader of TeachAI, an initiative supporting schools in using and teaching about the technology.

“We really need to move beyond AI is bad [or] AI is good, and get super nuanced about the proper and improper uses of AI in education,” he said.

These resources, he said, give schools a good starting point to have those conversations.

The Education Department’s office for civil rights report, which was released last week, focuses on how AI could infringe on the rights of protected groups of students and details several scenarios where schools’ use of, or response to, AI could trigger an OCR investigation.
Among the examples:

  • A teacher uses an AI detection tool to determine if students used a generative AI program like ChatGPT to write an assignment. Unbeknownst to the teacher, the tool has a much higher false-positive rate with students who are learning English, meaning English learners are falsely flagged and accused of cheating while their native English-speaking peers are not. (Some research has found that this happens.)
  • School administrators don’t respond aggressively enough after being tipped off that a student is creating “deepfake” nude images of their female classmates.
  • A school uses an AI tool to create the schedule for sports practices and games, and female teams are assigned worse times and days to play. The school does not respond to the student-athletes’ complaints.
  • A school district purchases facial-recognition technology that misidentifies Black students and incorrectly flags them as known criminals from a database.

Those are a sampling of the potential issues OCR has identified that might arise from schools overrelying on AI and not keeping real people in the decisionmaking loop. But they’re not purely hypothetical: Schools are already dealing with some of these issues, such as students making sexually explicit deepfake images of their classmates.

“The examples that they have in the document are quite real,” said Yongpradit. “These are not two sentence descriptions of a potential action. These sound like they are already happening. And it should be a wake-up call when it comes to the risks of AI in schools. There’s actual discrimination that could be exacerbated or created because of improper use of AI in schools. And it really alludes to the need for comprehensive AI literacy.”

See also

Photo collage of computer with pixelated image of girl.
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty
Artificial Intelligence Explainer AI Literacy, Explained
Alyson Klein, May 10, 2023
10 min read

However, he said, the takeaway shouldn’t be that AI is bad, and education leaders shouldn’t react by trying to ignore or disengage from it.

That’s where the second resource from the Education Department’s office of educational technology, released in October, comes in. While a portion of the tool kit is devoted to the risks of AI, it also offers practical tips on approaching topics like evaluating AI interventions and updating school technology policies for AI.

The tool kit was developed with support from Digital Promise, a nonprofit group that focuses on equity and technology issues in schools. A group of 16 teachers, principals, superintendents, and other educators also contributed their insights.

The tool kit is comprised of eight modules that address three broad themes: AI risk mitigation, strategies for integrating AI into instruction, and effective use and evaluation of AI.

For example, that last theme includes a module on building AI literacy that gives an overview of what AI literacy looks like for educators, its importance, and a list of topics that AI literacy professional development initiatives should cover, including the technology’s history and origins and data and machine learning.

So, how should school leaders approach these reports? Yongpradit recommends using the resources to open up discussions in faculty meetings.

“The tool kit is more directive—the modules are set up as book club readings or practical activities that teachers can do,” he said. “The office of civil rights guidance is really focused on discussion and picking apart the scenarios and reflection on whether the school is proactively addressing the potential for discrimination, or if the school is doing some of these things, or if teachers are putting themselves at risk and their learners at risk.”

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Mon., December 02, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Crafting Outcomes-Based Contracts That Work for Everyone
Discover the power of outcomes-based contracts and how they can drive student achievement.
Register
Fri., December 06, 2024, 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar EdMarketer Quick Hit: What’s Trending among K-12 Leaders?
What issues are keeping K-12 leaders up at night? Join us for EdMarketer Quick Hit: What’s Trending among K-12 Leaders?
Register
Mon., December 09, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Teaching Students to Use Artificial Intelligence Ethically
Ready to embrace AI in your classroom? Join our master class to learn how to use AI as a tool for learning, not a replacement.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Ed-Tech Policy Should Schools Have Cellphone Restrictions for Teachers Too?
Schools expect teachers to model responsible cellphone use.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
Illustration of a young woman turning off her mobile phone which is even bigger than she is.
iStock/Getty
Ed-Tech Policy Here's When Most Americans Think Cellphones Should Be Banned
Banning cellphones during class is very popular with American adults.
Arianna Prothero
5 min read
A student uses their cell phone after unlocking the pouch that secures it from use during the school day at Bayside Academy on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in San Mateo, Calif. Gavin Newsom sent letters Tuesday, Aug. 13, to school districts, urging them to restrict students’ use of smartphones on campus.
A student uses a cellphone after unlocking the pouch that secures it from use during the school day at Bayside Academy in San Mateo, Calif., on Aug. 16, 2024.
Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Ed-Tech Policy Cellphone Restrictions Are Coming to California Schools
A new law requires all public schools in California to limit students' access to cellphones during the school day.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
Young girl using a cellphone in class. On her desk is an open notebook and a pencil.
skynesher / iStock/Getty
Ed-Tech Policy From Our Research Center Why Schools Are Getting a Jump on Their Smartwatch Policies
A small but growing number of schools are adding smartwatches to their cellphone policies.
Olina Banerji
4 min read
Student is working in a school notebook with a pen. He has a smart watch on his wrist.
Forty percent of educators think smartwatches pose a behavioral or disciplinary challenge, new research shows.
galitskaya/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼