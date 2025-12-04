Chile Becomes Latest Country to Ban Smartphones During Class
Ed-Tech Policy

Chile Becomes Latest Country to Ban Smartphones During Class

By The Associated Press — December 04, 2025 1 min read
A professor passes out cell phone signal jammers to students to place their cell phones into, as part of a pilot program to reduce mobile use during school hours, at Bicentenario School in Santiago, Chile, on Sept. 8, 2025.
A professor passes out cellphone signal jammers to students to place their cellphones into as part of a pilot program to reduce mobile phone use during school hours at Bicentenario School in Santiago, Chile, on Sept. 8, 2025. The country has become the latest to pass a law restricting students' cellphone use during class.
Esteban Felix/AP
Chile has passed a bill outlawing the use of mobile phones and other smart devices during classes at elementary and middle schools.

The new law will take effect next year, making Chile the latest country to restrict smartphone use among young students to reduce its harmful effects and curb classroom distractions. Other nations with various levels of restrictions on smartphone use at schools include France, Brazil, Hungary, the Netherlands and China.

“We are advancing a cultural change for children and adolescents who today, more than ever, need to see each other’s faces again, socialize during recess, and regain concentration to further boost learning,” Education Minister Nicolás Cataldo wrote on social media after the decision.

The Senate already approved the school cellphone ban in principle earlier this year, but made several changes that were put to a vote late Tuesday in Chile’s lower house of Congress.

After a debate, lawmakers overwhelmingly endorsed the updated legislation banning smartphone use during class hours—except during emergencies and for educational and other purposes specified under the law. The bill must be signed by President Gabriel Boric before taking effect nationwide at the start of the 2026 school year.

In response to rising concerns about young people and their mental health, parents and teachers in Chile have lobbied for such a law for years, arguing that the use of smartphones impairs students’ learning and emotional development. A school in Santiago, Chile’s capital, this year launched a successful pilot program that blocks cellphone signals.

More than half of all Chilean students reported digital devices disrupting their learning, according to the most recent international study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which evaluates student academic performance.

There’s no nationwide ban on cellphone use during class time in the United States, where states and local school boards directly control schools. But many states have taken action to limit students’ phone use at school.

At least 32 states and the District of Columbia require school districts to ban or restrict students’ use of cellphones in schools, according to an Education Week tally. Some other states are either incentivizing or recommending local districts enact their own bans or restrictive policies.

The Associated Press
Wire Service

