What AI Training Do Teachers Need Most? Here’s What They Say
Professional Development From Our Research Center

What AI Training Do Teachers Need Most? Here’s What They Say

By Lauraine Langreo — September 20, 2023 1 min read
opinion classroom q&a ai
F. Sheehan for EdWeek / Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

It is becoming increasingly important for educators to learn how to critique and leverage artificial intelligence tools for instruction, because the tools come with all kinds of potential benefits and drawbacks.

“If students are going to be learning about [artificial intelligence], then teachers need to be learning about it,” Daniela Ganelin, a Stanford University doctoral student focused on education data science who co-wrote an educators’ guide to AI, told Education Week earlier this year.

The problem is nearly half of educators (45 percent) said they’re uncomfortable with AI technology that they’ve encountered or expect to encounter in the next year in their classroom, according to an EdWeek Research Center survey of 1,301 district leaders, principals, and teachers conducted from June 20 to July 14. Thirty-six percent said they were comfortable with the technology.

To get educators more comfortable with AI, they need time to use the technology as teachers and as learners, time to try different approaches with students, and opportunities to collaborate with colleagues and talk about what works and what doesn’t, according to experts.

In the EdWeek Research Center survey conducted over the summer, educators were asked what kind of AI-related professional development topics or approaches would be useful to them or the teachers they supervise. Here’s what they said:

See Also

Photo collage of teacher working at desk with laptop computer.
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty
Professional Development Teachers Need PD on Artificial Intelligence. What It Should Look Like
Lauraine Langreo, May 10, 2023
6 min read

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., September 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Teaching K-12 Essentials Forum Student Motivation and Engagement: Unraveling the Science and Strategies
Join us for this free virtual event in which we will discuss the current state of student motivation and engagement in our schools.
Register
Fri., September 22, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Expanding Teacher Impact: Scaling Personalized Learning Across Districts
Explore personalized learning strategies that transform classrooms and empower educators.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
Wed., September 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar How to Leverage Virtual Learning: Preparing Students for the Future
Hear from an expert panel how best to leverage virtual learning in your district to achieve your goals.
Content provided by Class
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Professional Development Opinion To Improve the Professional Learning Experience, Create a Welcoming Environment
Showing school leaders hospitality can in turn encourage them to treat their staffs in a similar fashion.
Michael Nelson
4 min read
The favorite drinks for participants awaits them on a conference table.
The favorite drinks for participants awaits them on a conference table.
Peter DeWitt
Professional Development New Teachers Need Strong Mentors. Two Pros Offer Tips
A discussion of 8 essential elements for setting up and sustaining a mentorship program for new teachers.
Elizabeth Heubeck
1 min read
Middle school history teachers discuss their lesson plans for teaching about the Great Depression.
Middle school history teachers discuss their lesson plans for teaching about the Great Depression.
Allison Shelley for EDUImages
Professional Development Professional Development That Matters: What Teachers Say They Want
Teachers often say their PD is lame and irrelevant. Some are working to change that.
Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
Young Black girl giving her teacher a high five in a classroom.
E+/Getty
Professional Development Opinion Educators Want to Connect With Colleagues. Learning Networks Offer That Opportunity
Educators need to up their learning, as well as connect with colleagues near and far. Here's how one group made that happen.
Peter DeWitt
5 min read
Mike Nelson facilitating a group of educators at a leadership conference
Mike Nelson facilitating a group of educators at a leadership conference
Peter DeWitt
Load More ▼