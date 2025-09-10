Most States Won’t Keep Funding Pandemic-Era Tech. Is That a Problem?
Classroom Technology

Most States Won’t Keep Funding Pandemic-Era Tech. Is That a Problem?

By Alyson Klein — September 10, 2025 3 min read
Mobile phone and laptop with financial concept on blackboard
iStock/Getty
Only a small fraction of state education technology officials—6%—say their states have plans to continue financing ed-tech initiatives previously funded through federal emergency pandemic aid, according to a survey released Sept. 10 by the State Educational Technology Directors Association.

That’s a significant decline from a similar SETDA survey conducted last year, which found that more than a quarter of state officials—27%—said their states planned to keep supporting education technology programs paid for with roughly $122 billion in federal pandemic funding.

What’s more, the survey found that nearly 1 in 3 state ed-tech officials—32%—identified funding as an unmet need, up from 25% in a similar survey conducted last year.

SETDA—along with Whiteboard Advisors, a consulting organization—surveyed state education leaders—including ed-tech directors, chief information officers, and state chiefs, receiving over 75 responses across 47 states. Some states were represented by more than one official. SETDA and Whiteboard Advisors also conducted individual interviews with teams in Alabama, Delaware, Nebraska, and Utah as well as focus group interviews with ed-tech leaders from 14 states.

Districts spent billions in federal relief dollars on laptops and other devices and internet connectivity to support virtual learning when the pandemic emerged in 2020. That dramatically increased the number and scale of 1-to-1 computing initiatives in schools when in-person learning resumed.

By March of 2021, 90% of educators said there was at least one digital learning device for every middle and high schooler. More than 80% said the same about elementary school students, the EdWeek Research Center found.

But now, many of the laptops and tablets districts hurriedly purchased with time-limited federal cash may need to be replaced. This time around, however, there’s no windfall of one-time federal funding to draw from.

That’s a tough situation for states that are already strapped for cash, officials told SETDA in anonymous, open-ended responses in the survey.

“The effort fighting for state ed tech is heard, but brushed off,” one official wrote in a survey response. “The decisionmakers do not see the need to support the initiatives. It’s tiring and frustrating.”

Federal funds for ed tech becoming a ‘political football’

The survey did not ask state officials to specify which pandemic-financed initiatives they’d no longer be able to continue. But it’s possible that at least some state officials may be referring to the devices and hotspots bought with the pandemic relief cash, said Julia Fallon, SETDA’s executive director, in an interview.

What makes matters even more difficult is that districts typically stagger their device purchases so they don’t have to replace their entire fleet of laptops and tablets all at once, Fallon added.

But spacing out purchases this way was tougher to do during the pandemic, when districts were trying to build districtwide virtual learning programs from scratch and had limited time to spend relief dollars.

The end of the pandemic funding comes as other educational technology budget pressures mount. New tariffs could increase the cost of replacement devices, Fallon said. And federal funding for some technology initiatives—such as WiFi for school buses—is expected to diminish.

Meanwhile, over the summer, the Trump administration temporarily withheld more than $6 billion in K-12 funding already approved by Congress, including the Student Support and Academic Enrichment grants, a flexible fund that can be directed to technology.

Though that money was eventually released, school districts are proceeding with fiscal caution.

For years, “federal funds were fairly reliable,” Fallon said. “And now it’s becoming more of a political football.”

