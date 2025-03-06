More Teachers Say They’re Using AI in Their Lessons. Here’s How
Artificial Intelligence

More Teachers Say They’re Using AI in Their Lessons. Here’s How

By Lauraine Langreo — March 06, 2025 1 min read
Tight cropped photograph of a female using a laptop with icons floating around that represent education and learning tools
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A much higher percentage of teachers say they’re integrating artificial intelligence into their lessons this school year compared with the previous one.

In February, Education Week asked its audience, in an informal LinkedIn poll, if they had integrated AI into any lessons this school year. A majority—60 percent—of the 1,186 respondents said they had integrated the emerging technology into their lessons, while 39 percent said they had not.

Education Week asked a similar question to its LinkedIn audience last school year. Then, 40 percent of the 1,142 respondents said they had integrated AI or discussions about the technology into their lessons, while 60 percent said they had not.

See Also

Photo collage of woman working on laptop computer.
Education Week + Getty
Special Report How AI Is Reshaping Teachers’ Jobs
February 14, 2025

The increase in the number of teachers incorporating AI into their work comes as more of them are getting professional development about the technology, whether from their district or school during dedicated training days or from other organizations on their own time.

Forty-three percent of teachers said they have received at least one training session on AI, according to a nationally representative survey of 1,135 educators—including 731 teachers—conducted in the fall. That’s a nearly 50 percent increase from the EdWeek Research Center’s spring 2024 survey, when 29 percent of teachers said the same.

The shift in teachers’ AI usage also coincides with many ed-tech companies that are fixtures in the K-12 world, such as Google, Microsoft, and Khan Academy, adding AI features to their products.

Here are some of the ways teachers say they’re integrating AI into their lessons, based on responses from EdWeek’s LinkedIn polls from this school year and the previous one. (For more on teachers’ AI use, see in-depth case studies from three veteran teachers and an additional 40 responses from teachers on how they’re using AI in their day-to-day work lives.)

I used AI to help create rubrics.
Ed C.

After writing a paper, we plugged it in to see how the AI would have written it, then compared and contrasted the two papers.
Lorie L.

Now that my students have figured out My AI on Snapchat, this will become a part of our lessons on responsible technology use and plagiarism.
Elizabeth L.

Students are using Magic School to check their writing assignments. I upload the rubrics so the AI knows the expectations. This allows for students to get multiple chances for feedback. I have also used AI to write mini textbooks for students who struggle with research and require text at a specific grade level.
Jeff D.

See also

Amanda Pierman teaches her upper school science class at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 10, 2025. Pierman utilizes AI in a number of ways within her teaching.
Amanda Pierman teaches her upper school science class at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 10, 2025. She holds an AI-powered voice assistant that allows her to control her computer screen while moving around the room—just one way Pierman and other teachers are using AI in their day-to-day work.
Josh Ritchie for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence 'I Don’t Get Burnt Out as Much:' How These Teachers Use AI in Their Daily Work
Lauraine Langreo, February 14, 2025
7 min read

I also used AI image generator in the introduction part of my descriptive reading and writing lesson; first I asked my high school students to imagine themselves in their fav place and then told them to write their descriptive text and put it on Wepik [an AI image generator] to compare if it is the place they imagined or not.
Gülseren K.

We discussed using AI as a tool instead of a crutch. For example, using it to rewrite sentences that students are having trouble comprehending, or to paraphrase a student's work making more condensed and to the point.
Michael G.

In my high school elective creative writing class, we used AI to explore what a short story is, what qualifies as a short story, and to test out how “cliche” their short story ideas might be.
Joshua G.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Related Tags:
Digital Learning Digital/AI Literacy Teaching Strategies

Events

Tue., March 11, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Student Success Strategies: Flexibility, Recovery & More
Join us for Student Success Strategies to explore flexibility, credit recovery & more. Learn how districts keep students on track.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Wed., March 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Shaping the Future of AI in Education: A Panel for K-12 Leaders
Join K-12 leaders to explore AI’s impact on education today, future opportunities, and how to responsibly implement it in your school.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., March 13, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum Learning Interventions That Work
Join this free virtual event to explore best practices in academic interventions and how to know whether they are making a difference.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence Why Teachers Should Talk to Students Before Accusing Them of Using AI to Cheat
Software showing how a student interacted with a document can shine a light on AI cheating, but it shouldn't be the final word, experts say.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
A student returns a tablet computer to a charging cabinet.
A student returns a tablet computer to a charging cabinet.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Artificial Intelligence How These Schools Are Getting Parents on Board With AI
Schools should give parents a primer on how AI is used in education, emphasizing its strengths and weaknesses.
Alyson Klein
1 min read
The school principal addresses parents during a monthly meeting.
The school principal addresses parents during a monthly meeting.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Artificial Intelligence How District Leaders Use AI to Save Time, Help Teachers, and More
Here are 20 ways district leaders are using AI to help them do their jobs.
Olina Banerji
1 min read
Business people supporting and giving the priority to the robot.
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence Q&A Teachers and Principals Are Turning to AI. Here’s How
Sixty percent of principals now use AI to complete administrative tasks, a new report shows.
Olina Banerji
6 min read
Photograph shows double exposure of creative artificial Intelligence icon with modern laptop and cellphone on a desk.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼