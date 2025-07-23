How This District Is Using AI in Instruction—and Navigating Public Concern
Artificial Intelligence

How This District Is Using AI in Instruction—and Navigating Public Concern

By Lauraine Langreo — July 23, 2025 3 min read
Carla Jefferson, the director of digital and online learning for the Darlington district in South Carolina, presents a panel session on AI integration at the ISTELive 25 + ASCD Annual Conference 25 in San Antonio on July 1.
Carla Jefferson, the director of digital and online learning for the Darlington school district in South Carolina, talks about AI integration at the ISTELive 25 + ASCD Annual Conference 25 in San Antonio on July 1.
Kaylee Domzalsk/Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
San Antonio

When ChatGPT became publicly available in 2022, the Darlington school district in South Carolina briefly blocked students from accessing it. Now, the 8,900-student district is heading into the second year of its generative artificial intelligence rollout, which includes supervised use of ChatGPT.

The rollout focused on three main values: how to give staff more time to do meaningful work, how to protect student and staff data, and how to use the emerging technology for innovation.

The integration process, led by the district’s instructional technology team, included many meetings with teachers and staff, the school board and the superintendent, and families.

“The work that we’ve done, the process that we followed—that’s what has really made this AI integration in our district so successful,” said Carla Jefferson, the district’s director of digital and online learning.

In a July 1 panel discussion at the ISTELive 25 + ASCD Annual Conference 25, Jefferson and her team shared the steps they took as they planned the integration of generative AI-powered tools in the district.

Tech coaches start with informal discussions

The district’s two technology coaches were the ones who started the conversations and exploration of AI tools, even before the district had an official position or policy on the technology.

Laney Rogers, the elementary-level technology coach for the district, started exploring generative AI tools on her own in March 2023 to see what they can do. It was then that she also started having casual conversations with teachers to gauge what they knew about the emerging technology.

See Also

Custom cover illustration by Stuart Briers showing a butterfly with a motherboard pattern on its wings that has landed on a stack of books. There is an illuminating tech pattern coming from the butterfly and a blurred blue background showing a laptop.
Stuart Briers for Education Week
Special Report The Transformative Potential of AI: 6 Big Questions for Schools
December 9, 2024

By November 2023, Rogers and Shan Lewis, the secondary-level technology coach, were having more discussions about AI with a group of early-adopter teachers. Most generative AI tools were still blocked on district devices at this time, but Rogers and Lewis wanted teachers to know these tools existed, how they worked, and how best to use them. They also started providing more resources for teachers to learn about the available AI tools.

(L-R) Johnathan Skaris, Carla Jefferson, Laney Rogers, and Shan Lewis, who are part of the instructional technology team for the Darlington district in South Carolina, present a panel session on AI integration at the ISTELive 25 + ASCD Annual Conference 25 in San Antonio on July 1.
From left to right, Johnathan Skaris, Carla Jefferson, Laney Rogers, and Shan Lewis, who are part of the instructional technology team for the Darlington schools in South Carolina, share lessons learned about using AI for teaching and learning at the ISTELive 25 + ASCD Annual Conference 25 in San Antonio on July 1.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week

The district creates a position statement

As the tech coaches were exploring AI tools with teachers, Johnathan Skaris, the instructional technology coordinator, was having conversations with district leaders about the district’s overall stance on these tools.

The Darlington district, by spring 2024, decided to create a position statement on generative AI, instead of a policy. The position statement says the district recognizes the potential of these generative AI tools to “enrich classroom dynamics and enhance student academic outcomes,” so it’s “imperative” to approach integration “with deliberate caution.”

“We wanted to be flexible,” Skaris said. “We knew that if we chose policy, we would be stuck in a process. I would have to go back and forth to get that policy changed over and over again.”

During the summer break, Skaris met with the school board to ensure that it was on board with the position statement, and that all the board members understood what generative AI was and how it could transform teaching and learning.

The district addresses public concerns

The next step for Skaris was to hold town hall meetings with the community to hear their views on generative AI.

Here are some of the tough questions Skaris received:

  • AI collects so much student data—how do we know our children’s personal information is safe? What’s stopping companies from selling or misusing their data? Skaris explained there are laws that protect student data, and the district has a thorough vetting process before any digital tool is approved for student or staff use.
  • Teachers are already overworked, and now they have to monitor AI use, check for plagiarism, and learn new technology. Isn’t AI just adding more stress to their jobs? Skaris said the hope is that these new tools will actually help reduce burnout for teachers, rather than add to their workloads.
  • Education is about learning, thinking, and problem-solving. AI is making students dependent on technology instead of actually learning. Isn’t AI ruining education? Skaris said it’s important to ensure students and staff know how to use the tools in a way that enhances human connection and learning.

The district then rolled out more formal professional development opportunities for staff to learn about and experiment with AI tools.

For the upcoming school year, the focus is on providing AI literacy opportunities for students.

“[AI] is not going away,” Jefferson said. That’s why the district decided to integrate AI in “a way to empower ourselves.”

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Fri., July 25, 2025, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar The Future of the Science of Reading
Join us for a discussion on the future of the Science of Reading and how to support every student’s path to literacy.
Content provided by HMH
Register
Thu., August 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Classrooms to Careers: How Schools and Districts Can Prepare Students for a Changing Workforce
Learn how Alton High redesigned CTE pathways to align with academics, student interests, and workforce needs.
Content provided by TNTP
Register
Thu., September 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: The Power of Emotion Regulation to Drive K-12 Academic Performance and Wellbeing
Wish you could handle emotions better? Learn practical strategies with researcher Marc Brackett and host Peter DeWitt.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence Microsoft, OpenAI Partner With AFT to Train Teachers on AI
The announcement comes as a rising number of school districts are providing AI training to teachers and administrators.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Illustration of female teacher in classroom using artificial intelligence.
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence AI Is Changing Classrooms. Should Teachers Help Build It?
Experts say teachers should help build, not just use, AI tools, and that PD must go beyond tech skills to include trust and leadership.
Jennifer Vilcarino
2 min read
A panel discusses how educators can access and equitably use AI-tools at the ISTELive 25 + ASCD Annual Conference 25 in San Antonio on June 30, 2025.
A panel discusses how educators can access and equitably use AI-tools at the ISTELive 25 + ASCD Annual Conference 25 in San Antonio on June 30, 2025. Speakers included, from left, Jessica Garner of ISTE+ASCD, Wyman Khuu of Playlab.ai, Elvira Salazar of Latinos for Education, and Amy Holt of Indigitize.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Can AI Make History Class More Fun for Students?
One elementary coach uses AI tools to help her students chat with historical figures.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Illustration of chatbot artificial intelligence AI technology education concept isometric illustrations.
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence Inside Middle Schoolers' Take on AI
Middle schoolers are well aware of AI’s pitfalls, including its tendency to get facts wrong and its potential to stifle their own learning.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
A photo illustration of a hand holding a magnifying glass that is focusing on a motherboard chip with the letters "AI".
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼