An AI Teaching Assistant Boosted College Students’ Success. Could It Work for High School?
Classroom Technology What the Research Says

An AI Teaching Assistant Boosted College Students’ Success. Could It Work for High School?

By Sarah D. Sparks — October 03, 2023 4 min read
Image of a student in a lecture hall using phone for utilitarian purposes.
skynesher/E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Arlington , Va. -

Connection and support from instructors is particularly important to encourage students from underrepresented groups to succeed in college. That’s a challenge for teachers of large lecture classes—the ones that many freshmen encounter.

Artificially intelligent chatbots could help them amplify that kind of instructional outreach, according to results from a pilot program at Georgia State University. In a study discussed at last weekend’s meeting of the Society for Research in Educational Effectiveness here, researchers found students who used an AI-powered teaching assistant called TA Pounce earned better grades and were more likely to complete the university’s two largest introductory lecture courses, in political science and economics.

Researchers tracked the class engagement and performance of more than 1,500 freshman students in Introduction to American Government classes and 915 students in Principles of Microeconomics, courses which historically have had high numbers of students receiving low or failing grades. The students were either randomly assigned to normal class supports or given access to the TA Pounce (named for the school’s panther mascot) and a self-quizzing tool.

See also

Teacher bot concept emerging from a laptop with a word bubble that reads "Hi"
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Classroom Technology Welcome to the 'Walled Garden.' Is This Education's Solution to AI's Pitfalls?
Alyson Klein, July 25, 2023
6 min read

A majority of assigned students in both subjects used the chatbot, while less than 30 percent used the quiz app.

In college—as in high school—"success is part academic engagement and part administrative navigation,” said Katharine Meyer, a co-author of the study and a government studies fellow at the Brookings Institution, who discussed the pilot at the conference. “It’s not simply learning the content and demonstrating mastery of the content, but also navigating the systems both in the university as a whole and in the micro-setting in the classroom.”

Across both subjects, students who used the chatbot were 5-6 percentage points more likely to earn a B or higher in their classes—a requirement to keep certain scholarships.

While the Georgia chatbot was made specifically for college students, it is one of a new wave of school-specific AI tools, which use large natural-language models like those of ChatGPT or GoogleBard to answer questions. Unlike the more general AI tools, however, these school-related AI tools base their answers on a closed pool of prescreened and frequently updated data, rather than scraping the full internet, to avoid the common problem of bots parroting incorrect but oft-repeated information.

Wider support net for vulnerable students

The Pounce chatbot seemed particularly beneficial for underrepresented students and those who historically were at higher risk of dropping the class.

For example, it appeared to aid women in the math-heavy microeconomics course, which is needed for several economics and business majors at the university. While men performed about as well in economics with or without the chatbot, 72 percent of the female students who used TA Pounce earned an A or B in the course compared to 60 percent of women in the control group who did not use the chatbot. While 9 percent of female students in the control group ultimately dropped the economics class, only 3 percent of those in the chatbot group did so.

Similarly, 55 percent of students who had a below-average GPA in high school were more likely to earn at least a B in political science if they used the chatbot, versus 48 percent of similarly low-performing peers who did not use the tool. While Black students were less likely than their white peers to use the chatbot, those who did also earned higher grades.

Researchers don’t know why students who used the chatbot performed better, but Meyer suggested it may have helped students feel more confident in managing their workload and navigating course resources. TA Pounce, like a human teacher’s assistant, sent students text messages a few times a week, reminding them of upcoming assignments, letting them know how they were doing in class, and encouraging them to use a variety of academic resources at the school. It also offered students suggestions on managing their time and answered questions about the course and the school.

In addition, human teacher assistants reviewed the bot transcripts weekly and followed up on some chats. For example, when one student told the chatbot that he would have to drop the class mid-semester because his tuition source fell through, the chatbot directed the student to financial aid options, but a live teacher’s assistant popped in to add that the student could continue to complete classwork while working out his financial aid to avoid losing credit.

“It’s really a combination. The bot does a lot of the administrative things and takes care of a lot of the low-hanging fruit,” such as building organizational and time-management skills, Meyer said, “but you still need people behind it to help out with tricky situations.”

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Artificial Intelligence College Research

Events

Wed., October 04, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Pave the Path to Excellence in Math
Empower your students' math journey with Sue O'Connell, author of “Math in Practice” and “Navigating Numeracy.”
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
Wed., October 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Combatting Teacher Shortages: Strategies for Classroom Balance and Learning Success
Learn from leaders in education as they share insights and strategies to support teachers and students.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
Thu., October 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum Reading Instruction and AI: New Strategies for the Big Education Challenges of Our Time
Join the conversation as experts in the field explore these instructional pain points and offer game-changing guidance for K-12 leaders and educators.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology From Our Research Center Are Teachers Finding the Right Balance of Tech in Math Class? What They Think, in Charts
Educators weigh in on whether there is too much, too little, or just the right amount of tech use in math classes.
Arianna Prothero
1 min read
Image of someone doing math on a laptop
Getty
Classroom Technology Students Get Hundreds of Notifications on Their Phones Every Day. Even at School
Nearly a quarter of the cellphone notifications students receive each day come during school hours, new report shows.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Group of diverse 8-10-year-olds sitting in a window sill looking at their cellphones.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Classroom Technology Opinion Skip the AI Hype: What Can Educators Do With It?
Artificial intelligence can provide practical assistance in the classroom, in the front office, and at home.
Rick Hess
7 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Classroom Technology Monitoring or Blocking What Students Do Online Poses All Kinds of Problems
Schools need to do a better job examining the downsides of monitoring students online behavior and blocking internet content, says a report.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Photo of high school student in classroom using tablet computers.
E+ / Getty
Load More ▼