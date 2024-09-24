Cellphone Restrictions Are Coming to California Schools
Ed-Tech Policy

Cellphone Restrictions Are Coming to California Schools

California joins at least 14 other states that have acted to limit cellphones during the school day
By Lauraine Langreo — September 23, 2024 2 min read
Young girl using a cellphone in class. On her desk is an open notebook and a pencil.
skynesher / iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Millions of public school students will be restricted from using their phones during the school day, after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to limit access to the devices.

The Phone-Free Schools Act, which passed through the state legislature on Aug. 28 and was signed into law by Newsom, a Democrat, on Sept. 23, requires all public schools to develop and adopt a policy by July 1, 2026, to restrict students’ cellphone use during the school day. California—home to the nation’s largest population of K-12 students—is the fifth state to pass a law requiring districts to adopt policies that will limit cellphones in schools, according to Education Week’s tracker. It joins those states and 10 others that have also taken actions to limit students’ access to their devices in school.

Newsom, for months, has been signaling support for restrictions on smartphone use in schools, and even sent letters to districts urging them to implement limits. Three other states have also set a statewide policy for districts to follow, while five others either incentivize or recommend setting a policy.

See also

cellphone distraction policy bans in schools static
Laura Baker/Education Week via canva
Ed-Tech Policy Tracker Which States Ban or Restrict Cellphones in Schools?
Arianna Prothero, Lauraine Langreo & Alyson Klein, June 28, 2024
1 min read

A common motivation for schools to limit cellphone use has been to eliminate distractions in the classroom. Students have a lot of academic ground to make up following the pandemic, but keeping students engaged in instruction and off their phones has been a battle for many teachers.

Another motivation has been to help students’ well-being by reducing a source of stress and anxiety. As concerns have grown about youth mental health challenges, much of the discussion has centered on teens’ constant use of their phones and social media.

The California law requires that school districts develop their policies with input from students, parents, and educators and update them every five years. The law includes exceptions: schools can’t prohibit students from using their phones for individualized instruction, medical necessity, and in emergencies. A teacher or administrator can also grant students permission to use their phones.

Some districts in California already have phone bans in place. For instance, Los Angeles Unified approved a ban in June.

Still, some schools report having difficulty enforcing the restrictions as students find ways around it. Some schools are also dealing with pushback from parents, many of whom express concerns about being able to reach their children during emergencies.

See also

Erin Clark shared screenshots of a text message conversation she had with her son, Ethan, just before 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2024.
Erin Clark shared screenshots of a text message conversation she had with her son, Ethan, just before 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2024.
Erin Clark via WSB TV
School Climate & Safety The Georgia School Shooting May Accelerate the Backlash to Cellphone Bans
Elizabeth Heubeck & Lauraine Langreo, September 5, 2024
6 min read

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Wed., September 25, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Keep Talented Teachers and Improve Student Outcomes
Keep talented teachers and unlock student success with strategic planning based on insights from Apple Education and educational leaders. 
Register
Thu., September 26, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar Family Engagement: The Foundation for a Strong School Year
Learn how family engagement promotes student success with insights from National PTA, AASA and leading districts and schools.  
Content provided by National Parent Teacher Association
Register
Thu., October 03, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar How Early Adopters of Remote Therapy are Improving IEPs
Learn how schools are using remote therapy to improve IEP compliance & scalability while delivering outcomes comparable to onsite providers.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Ed-Tech Policy 'A Solid Start': States Are Crafting AI Guidance for Schools, But Have More to Do
State education agencies are stepping up to try to meet the AI moment, report finds.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
USmap ai states 535889663 02
Laura Baker/Education Week with iStock/Getty
Ed-Tech Policy Teachers Want Cellphones Out of Classrooms
Members of the nation's largest teachers' union say they want bans on cellphones during class time.
Elizabeth Heubeck
3 min read
A sign is shown over a phone holder in a classroom at Delta High School, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Delta, Utah. At the rural Utah school, there is a strict policy requiring students to check their phones at the door when entering every class. Each classroom has a cellphone storage unit that looks like an over-the-door shoe bag with three dozen smartphone-sized slots.
A sign in a classroom at Delta High School in February reinforces the policy of the rural Utah school that students check their phones at the door as they enter each classroom.
Rick Bowmer/AP
Ed-Tech Policy E-Rate Is in Legal Jeopardy. Here’s What Schools Stand to Lose
The FCC released a fact sheet about how the E-rate helps schools in response to a court ruling that threatens the program's funding.
Lauraine Langreo
1 min read
Photograph of a young girl reading, wearing headphones and working at her desk at home with laptop near by.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Ed-Tech Policy Your Guide to Setting a Cellphone Policy: Tips, Tradeoffs, and More
Here's a decisionmaking tool for educators to map out the different potential outcomes when putting cellphone policies in play.
Olina Banerji & Laura Baker
1 min read
Cellphoneimage still
Load More ▼