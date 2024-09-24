Cellphone Restrictions Are Coming to California Schools

Millions of public school students will be restricted from using their phones during the school day, after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation to limit access to the devices.

The Phone-Free Schools Act , which passed through the state legislature on Aug. 28 and was signed into law by Newsom, a Democrat, on Sept. 23, requires all public schools to develop and adopt a policy by July 1, 2026, to restrict students’ cellphone use during the school day. California—home to the nation’s largest population of K-12 students—is the fifth state to pass a law requiring districts to adopt policies that will limit cellphones in schools, according to Education Week’s tracker . It joins those states and 10 others that have also taken actions to limit students’ access to their devices in school.

Newsom, for months, has been signaling support for restrictions on smartphone use in schools, and even sent letters to districts urging them to implement limits. Three other states have also set a statewide policy for districts to follow, while five others either incentivize or recommend setting a policy.

A common motivation for schools to limit cellphone use has been to eliminate distractions in the classroom. Students have a lot of academic ground to make up following the pandemic, but keeping students engaged in instruction and off their phones has been a battle for many teachers.

Another motivation has been to help students’ well-being by reducing a source of stress and anxiety. As concerns have grown about youth mental health challenges, much of the discussion has centered on teens’ constant use of their phones and social media.

The California law requires that school districts develop their policies with input from students, parents, and educators and update them every five years. The law includes exceptions: schools can’t prohibit students from using their phones for individualized instruction, medical necessity, and in emergencies. A teacher or administrator can also grant students permission to use their phones.

Some districts in California already have phone bans in place. For instance, Los Angeles Unified approved a ban in June.

Still, some schools report having difficulty enforcing the restrictions as students find ways around it. Some schools are also dealing with pushback from parents, many of whom express concerns about being able to reach their children during emergencies.