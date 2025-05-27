What Teachers Really Think About State Testing
What Teachers Really Think About State Testing

By Jennifer Vilcarino — May 27, 2025 1 min read
A teacher points to a board as students listen in a fourth grade classroom at William Jefferson Clinton Elementary in Compton, Calif., on Feb. 6, 2025.
A teacher points to a board as students listen in a fourth grade classroom at William Jefferson Clinton Elementary in Compton, Calif., on Feb. 6, 2025. State testing happens every spring and educators share their thoughts on whether these assessments accurately reflect student learning.
Eric Thayer/AP
As students wrap up the school year, their last hurdle is often state testing, which can spark discussions about whether or not these exams accurately measure student learning.

In the spring, states must test students in grades 3 through 8 and once in high school on reading and math, based on accountability requirements established by the No Child Left Behind Act and reauthorized in the Every Students Succeed Act in 2015.

However, educators have varied opinions about the effectiveness of these exams. Some believe the end-of-year state assessments measure only a student’s ability to take a test and use a one-size-fits-all approach in education.

Oklahoma is testing how flexible ESSA and these requirements are under President Donald Trump’s Department of Education. Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction, has said the state is exploring how testing can “look different.”

In an informal Education Week LinkedIn poll, a majority of respondents, 84%, voted that state testing is not an appropriate benchmark for student learning, while 11% said it “somewhat” is. Just 5% believe state testing accurately measures student learning.

Educators shared more details about their opinions on state testing in the comment section. Here are some of their responses about state testing, edited lightly for clarity:

Some teachers want less of a focus on tests

Some educators who responded to the poll said state testing only measures a student’s ability to memorize and work well under pressure.

Standardized tests only consistently prove one thing… children in poverty don’t test as well. Take the testing money and invest it into the classroom. Smaller class sizes, personalized instruction, and social services support.
Rachel L.
It’s a test of endurance more than anything. This is just one example of what is wrong with standardized high-stakes testing.
Marsha L.

Testing can be used to evaluate schools, rather than individuals

Other educators said these assessments ensure specific groups, such as English learners, students with disabilities, and students from low-income households, do not fall behind.

It does not do a good job of evaluating individuals. However, longitudinally over time, it can show trends in different educational systems and their effectiveness in different areas.
Adam S.
It is a snapshot in time. It should be used as a benchmark to adjust curriculum, teaching, and learning.
JoAnn C.

State testing is only one way of measuring student learning

Other educators believe state testing can be one data point among many to illustrate how a student is progressing.

State tests are designed to bring the bottom up. They make sure students can write an essay and do algebra and geometry. I said somewhat because some students do not do well on exams; thus, they should be able to show their learning in different ways. State tests are just one of many ways to measure student learning.
Mark D.
Has value as one of multiple measures. Assuming the assessments are standards-aligned, they can provide a snapshot at a high level—statewide, regional, institutional. The closer you get to a single student the value declines. Learning is complex, variable, and contextual—your other measures need to account for that.
Jim B.

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.

