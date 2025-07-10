Want to Teach in Oklahoma? You May Have to Prove You’re Not ‘Woke’
Teaching Profession

Want to Teach in Oklahoma? You May Have to Prove You’re Not ‘Woke’

By Sarah D. Sparks — July 10, 2025 3 min read
Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters holds his hand over his heart during the National Anthem at inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 9, 2023, in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters holds his hand over his heart during the National Anthem at inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 9, 2023, in Oklahoma City. Walters announced plans for a new test to screen teachers from states considered “woke.”
Sue Ogrocki/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Amid an ongoing teacher shortage, Oklahoma announced plans for a new test to screen teachers from states considered “woke.”

The state education department announced Wednesday that it is partnering with the conservative media company PragerU to develop a new certification test for teachers relocating to Oklahoma from states with “a history of promoting anti-American narratives.”

While Oklahoma has reciprocal certification agreements with all 50 states and the District of Columbia, teachers from so-called “woke” states would also have to pass a new test of their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, American exceptionalism, and “their grasp of fundamental biological differences between boys and girls.”

See also

Students in Sofia Alvarez-Briglie's class test the design of their experiments during class on Nov. 13, 2023.
Students in Sofia Alvarez-Briglie's class at Alcott Middle School in Norman, Okla., test the design of their science experiments on Nov. 13, 2023. Oklahoma has experienced a dramatic decline in teacher-prep enrollments, and teachers there say pay and politics have affected the profession's desirability.
Brett Deering for Education Week
Teaching Profession The State of Teaching, 2024 Edition What One Record-Setting Teacher Shortage Can Tell Us About the Profession
Madeline Will, March 6, 2024
13 min read

“We’re sending a clear message: Oklahoma’s schools will not be a haven for woke agendas pushed in places like California and New York,” said state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters in a statement, adding the state is dedicated to “raising a generation of patriots, not activists.”

A majority of states require additional subject matter licensure tests from out-of-state teachers, but Walters said Oklahoma’s requirement is the first of its kind in the country.

Heather Peske, the president of the National Council on Teacher Quality, a Washington-based research and advocacy group, said regardless of teachers’ subject-matter knowledge, such a test “could be a deterrent for some teachers moving to Oklahoma who don’t want to get embroiled in politics.”

The details of the assessment requirements are so far uncertain

The state education agency provided Education Week no additional details on how states other than California and New York would be chosen to fall under the new requirements, beyond those that have “progressive education policies” or “radical Leftist ideology.” Nor did the department clarify whether Oklahoma students who attend teacher-preparation programs in affected states or students from affected states who attend Oklahoma teaching programs would fall under the new requirement.

The state is finalizing the new assessment with PragerU in the next few weeks, and in a statement to Education Week, Walters said it would be in place by the start of the 2025-26 school year. However, the department did not clarify whether out-of-state educators hired to teach in the 2025-26 school year will have to pass the new requirement before starting this fall.

If so, that may prove a hurdle for the state’s recent efforts to draw in out-of-state teachers.

Already, the state struggles with its teachers crossing the border into New Mexico, Colorado, or Texas, where they can typically make more money. The average teacher salary in Oklahoma is $61,686, according to a 2025 National Education Association estimate.

Oklahoma did not provide details of how many teachers from New York or California have sought to relocate to the state, but as of 2025, New York teachers made on average more than $98,000 and California teachers’ pay topped $100,000.

Teacher workforce studies in 2021 and 2024 found that recruitment and retention continues to be a problem for the state, particularly in rural districts and priority subjects like STEM and special education. The Sooner State relies heavily on emergency certified teachers who have no formal training to fill in the gaps.

Citing “persistent shortages” in special education and secondary science and math, Oklahoma has since the 2023-24 school year offered multiple rounds of signing and retention bonuses—some for as much as $50,000—for certified teachers who commit to teach in Oklahoma public schools, as long as they have not taught in any Oklahoma public schools the prior school year. The education agency caught flak from the state legislature for a botched implementation of the bonuses in 2023.

The new certification test comes on the heels of the state’s transition this June from the portfolio-based Praxis Performance Assessment for Teachers to a new state-developed multiple-choice and constructed-response Assessment of Professional Knowledge for all grade levels and subject areas.

However, Oklahoma does not require elementary teacher candidates to pass separate math or reading licensure tests. NCTQ’s most recent state policy reports rated the state’s optional subject-matter assessments as “acceptable” or “weak.”

“Strong licensure tests are critical guardrails ensuring teachers have the knowledge to be effective,” Peske said, but recommended the state focus on improving reading and math licensure tests generally instead of introducing an assessment for teachers from specific states.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers the teaching profession and pedagogy for Education Week.

Events

Thu., July 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Helping Students Succeed in Math
Register
Thu., September 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: The Power of Emotion Regulation to Drive K-12 Academic Performance and Wellbeing
Wish you could handle emotions better? Learn practical strategies with researcher Marc Brackett and host Peter DeWitt.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Can the National Education Association Win Over Republican Members?
Union leaders seek common ground with conservative teachers while managing an active, mostly liberal membership.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
The National Education Association's Republic Educators Caucus tabled at the NEA Representative Assembly on July 4, 2025, in Portland, Ore
The National Education Association's Republic Educators Caucus had a table at the NEA representative assembly on July 4, 2025, in Portland, Ore. The national teachers' union has been working to engage conservative teachers and communities.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Teaching Profession Teachers Face New Burdens After Supreme Court LGBTQ+ Opt-Out Ruling
A Supreme Court ruling allowing parents to opt their children out of certain lessons could add new challenges for teachers.
Elizabeth Heubeck
6 min read
Demonstrators are seen outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of Mahmoud v. Taylor on April 22, 2025. The case contends that forcing students to participate in LGBTQ+ learning material violates First Amendment rights to exercise religious beliefs.
Demonstrators are seen outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of <i>Mahmoud</i> v. <i>Taylor</i> on April 22, 2025. The justices ruled that parents can exercise their religious right to have their children excused from LGBTQ-themed lessons, which has prompted new logistical and practical concerns among teachers.
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP
Teaching Profession Fewer Teachers Plan to Quit, But Pay and Burnout Are Still Major Issues
Teachers still feel overworked and underpaid, but some signs suggest things may be slowly improving.
Ciara Meyer
4 min read
A second grader shares a story he wrote with a teacher.
A second grader shares a story he wrote with a teacher. This year, 16% of teachers reported an intent to leave the classroom, down from 22% last year.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Teaching Profession Q&A 'We’re Not Done Yet': NEA President Becky Pringle on the Union's Next Steps
The leader of the nation's largest teachers' union promises more activism.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
NEA President Becky Pringle sits for a portrait during the union's annual representative assembly in Portland, Ore., on July 4, 2025.
NEA President Becky Pringle sits for a portrait during the union's annual representative assembly in Portland, Ore., on July 4, 2025. She is entering her final year as the president of the nation's largest teachers' union.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Load More ▼