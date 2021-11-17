What Culturally Responsive Teaching Looks Like: A Native Educator Explains

Mandy Smoker-Broaddus, a practice expert in Native Education and member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes in Montana, believes culturally responsive teaching develops through the relationships that educators have with their students. Smoker-Broaddus explains the importance of having knowledge and respect for students’ backgrounds and the experiences they bring to the classroom. In the third of a four-part video series, Smoker-Broaddus discusses the critical role that pedagogy, curriculum, instructional delivery, and teachers’ attitudes and beliefs play in culturally responsive teaching.