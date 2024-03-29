VIDEO: What AP African American Studies Looks Like in Practice
Curriculum Video

VIDEO: What AP African American Studies Looks Like in Practice

By Ileana Najarro & Jaclyn Borowski — March 29, 2024 1 min read
The AP African American studies course has sparked national debate since the pilot kicked off in 2022. A look inside the classroom.
Lexington , Ky. -

The College Board’s new Advanced Placement African American Studies course has sparked national debate since the pilot first kicked off in the fall of 2022. Florida officials banned the pilot course last year alleging it defied state law restricting instruction on race. Similar legislation has passed in at least 17 other states, including Kentucky.

The controversy surrounding the course got Ahenewa El-Amin interested in teaching it. The educator from Lexington, Ky., has been leading the class since the fall of this current school year, and with constant feedback from her students, is writing the curriculum that will be used to teach the course at Henry Clay High School moving forward.

Here, see what the course is really like inside the classroom.

See Also:

Ahenewa El-Amin leads a conversation with students during her AP African American Studies class at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Ky., on March 19, 2024.
Ahenewa El-Amin leads a conversation with students during her AP African American Studies class at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Ky., on March 19, 2024.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Social Studies How AP African American Studies Works in a State That Limits Teaching About Race
Ileana Najarro, March 29, 2024
8 min read

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Jaclyn Borowski
Director of Photography & Videography Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the director of photography and videography for Education Week.

