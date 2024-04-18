For Earth Day, Try These Green Classroom Activities (Downloadable)
Curriculum Download

For Earth Day, Try These Green Classroom Activities (Downloadable)

By Laura Baker, Vanessa Solis & Gina Tomko — April 18, 2024 1 min read
Illustration of two kids cleaning up trash in the outdoors.
iStock/Getty
Earth Day is April 22 in the United States and the day the spring equinox occurs in some parts of the world. It’s a day to reflect on the work being done to raise awareness of climate change and the need to protect natural resources for future generations. Protecting the earth can feel like an enormous, distant undertaking to young people. To help them understand that they can play a role by focusing on their backyards or school yards, educators can scale those feelings of enormity to manageable activities that make a difference.

We collected simple ideas for teachers and students to educate, empower, and build a connection with nature so that they may be inspired to respect it and protect it. Classrooms can be the perfect greenhouse to grow future stewards of the environment.

Click to Download the Activities

