Teaching Video

Teachers, Try This: Use a ‘Classroom Economy’ to Teach Financial Literacy

By Kaylee Domzalski — April 27, 2023 5:13
Class Economy vThumb BS
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Shelby Lattimore, a third grade math and science teacher at Renaissance West STEAM Academy in Charlotte, N.C., introduced the idea of classroom jobs and a reward system to her students at the beginning of the school year. When she noticed how quickly they grasped the concepts, she slowly incorporated new elements—like rent, inflation, and currency exchange rates—to keep her students engaged.

The result is a classroom economy: a microcosm of real-world economics at play without real-world consequences if students make a mistake.

Here, Lattimore shares her tips for how other teachers can get started, and explains why it’s important to introduce younger students to these concepts.

Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.

Video

Teaching Profession Video How the National Teacher of the Year Brings Joy to Her Classroom
Rebecka Peterson, a high school math teacher in Tulsa, Okla., is the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.
Kaylee Domzalski & Madeline Will
3:13
Peterson has taught high school math classes ranging from intermediate algebra to Advanced Placement Calculus for 11 years at Union High School in Tulsa, Okla.
Peterson has taught high school math classes ranging from intermediate algebra to Advanced Placement Calculus for 11 years at Union High School in Tulsa, Okla.
Courtesy of Oklahoma State Department of Education
Reading & Literacy Video How This Approach Helps Students With Dyslexia Learn to Read
There are different reading interventions to teach students with dyslexia to read. This school utilizes an approach called Phono-Graphix.
Jaclyn Borowski
4:47
033023 Odyssey School 1089 jb BS
Jaclyn Borowski
School Climate & Safety Video Students Want to Feel Safe at School. Here’s What They’re Asking For
Students across the country worry school shootings are becoming routine. So they're walking out of school for "common sense" gun laws.
Lauren Santucci
2:20
SchoolWalkouts v3 BS
Equity & Diversity Video State Canceled School Club's Queer Alliance Drag and Donuts, Here's What Students Did Next
Scarlett Seyler, president of her Florida school's Queer and Ally Alliance club, shares her perspective on legislation restricting LGBTQ+ instruction.
Kaylee Domzalski & Ileana Najarro
2:38
Scarlett Seyler, president of Boone High School’s Queer & Ally Alliance Club, stands for a portrait outside the school's Orlando campus on April 6, 2023.
Scarlett Seyler, president of Boone High School’s Queer & Ally Alliance Club, stands for a portrait outside the school's Orlando campus on April 6, 2023.
Zack Wittman for Education Week
See More Multimedia