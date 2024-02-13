Teaching Video

Teachers, Try This: A Pen Pal Exchange to Improve Student Writing and Build Empathy

By Jaclyn Borowski & Lauren Santucci — March 15, 2024 4:00
PenPals Thumbnail BS
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Minnesota teacher Sarah Coffing initially hesitated taking on a pen pal exchange with the neighborhood retirement home, where a group of teachers had created a “Retired Teachers Club.” But now in the second year of the exchange, she’s glad she did.

The monthly letter swap allows students to work on their writing skills while building relationships with people they likely wouldn’t have met otherwise, and to build empathy for their retired pals who sometimes have limitations that make it challenging for them to write.

Here, she explains how it all works, and the benefits she’s seen in her students.

See Also

Jen Koop, a retired elementary special education teacher, sits with her two pen pals in spring 2023.
Jen Koop, a retired elementary special education teacher, sits with her two pen pals in spring 2023.
Courtesy photo
Teaching Profession 'Never Stop Learning’: Inside the Club for Retired Teachers
Madeline Will, February 13, 2024
6 min read

Jaclyn Borowski
Director of Photography & Videography Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the director of photography and videography for Education Week.
Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.

Video

Special Education Video Inside an Inclusive Classroom: How Two Teachers Work Together
This model for inclusive education benefits students of all abilities, and the teachers instructing them.
Catriona Ni Aolain
1 min read
PS15BrooklynNY Edit BS
Teaching Profession Video How a Moment of Recognition Rejuvenated This Alabama Teacher
Kenisha Gage, an elementary school teacher in Huntsville, Ala., shares the highs and lows of her career as an educator.
Catriona Ni Aolain
1 min read
The State of Teaching
Teaching Profession Video Former Student Becomes a Colleague to Arizona Teacher: 'It Has Come Full Circle'
This Arizona music teacher has built connections within his community, but seeing a former student become a teacher is his greatest reward.
Catriona Ni Aolain
1 min read
the state of teaching arizona
Teaching Profession Video Teaching 'My Friends' Kids': An Alaska Educator With Deep Community Ties
This Alaska educator now teaches at the elementary school she once attended. It's a position ripe with rewards, and some challenges.
Catriona Ni Aolain
1 min read
Teacher in Alaska.
See More Multimedia