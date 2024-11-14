Trump’s Pledge to Ax the Education Department: Can He Do That?
Federal Video

Trump’s Pledge to Ax the Education Department: Can He Do That?

By Evie Blad & Lauren Santucci — November 14, 2024 1 min read
Trump would need approval from Congress to dismantle the Education Department or change federal education policy.
President-elect Donald Trump ran on a pledge to abolish the U.S. Department of Education. After his election victory, a flood of educators and activists have asked the same question: Can he really do that?

The short answer: It’s possible, but he couldn’t do it alone. Members of Congress would have to approve a plan to reorganize federal agencies, and Trump would face a lot of hurdles in winning their support.

And even if the agency closed, its responsibilities—like administering Title I funding, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and student loans—would be transferred to other federal agencies.

Conservative pledges to shut down the Education Department date back to the presidency of Ronald Reagan, shortly after the agency’s 1979 creation. None have followed through on that promise—so far.

The U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C., pictured on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
The U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C., pictured on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Alyssa Schukar for Education Week
Federal Can Trump Really Dismantle the Department of Education?
Evie Blad, November 7, 2024
6 min read
President Ronald Reagan is flanked by Education Secretary Terrel Bell, left, during a meeting Feb. 23, 1984 meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House.
President Ronald Reagan is flanked by Education Secretary Terrel Bell, left, during a meeting Feb. 23, 1984 meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House. Bell, who once testified in favor of creating the U.S. Department of Education, wrote the first plan to dismantle the agency.
Education Week with AP
Federal Then & Now Why It's So Hard to Kill the Education Department—and Why Some Keep Trying
Evie Blad, August 30, 2024
9 min read

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.
Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.

