Trump’s Pledge to Ax the Education Department: Can He Do That?

President-elect Donald Trump ran on a pledge to abolish the U.S. Department of Education. After his election victory, a flood of educators and activists have asked the same question: Can he really do that?

The short answer: It’s possible, but he couldn’t do it alone. Members of Congress would have to approve a plan to reorganize federal agencies, and Trump would face a lot of hurdles in winning their support.

And even if the agency closed, its responsibilities—like administering Title I funding, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and student loans—would be transferred to other federal agencies.

Conservative pledges to shut down the Education Department date back to the presidency of Ronald Reagan, shortly after the agency’s 1979 creation. None have followed through on that promise—so far.