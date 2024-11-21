Linda McMahon: 5 Things to Know About Trump’s Choice for Education Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to nominate former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon to serve as U.S. Secretary of Education.

McMahon was the head of the Small Business Administration in Trump’s first term, later taking on roles in support of his political campaign, policy agenda, and presidential transition.

If confirmed by the Senate, McMahon will be charged with leading an agency Trump has pledged to abolish —a goal that Republicans have tried and failed to achieve in the past.

Trump said McMahon will be a good choice to dramatically downsize the federal role in education. Critics of the pick, including Senate Democrats and the largest national teachers’ union, said she has insufficient experience in education to take on such an important role.