Teacher and Administrator: A South Asian American Educator Navigates Both Worlds

For Abraham Pachikara, no two days are the same. Working at Georgetown Day School, an independent school in Washington, D.C., where he’s both a history teacher and the 9th grade dean, Pachikara navigates both worlds and juggles the unique circumstances that come with each. From exploring more equitable school discipline approaches to teaching his students to better speak with classmates of different beliefs, he discusses what his days look like, as well as the challenges and responsibilities that come with being a South Asian American educator in each of those roles.