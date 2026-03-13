Toileting and Tying Shoes: Young Students Increasingly Lack Basic Skills

For 50-plus years, students in grades 4, 8, and 12 have taken national standardized tests that assess reading and math proficiency and are designed to measure overall academic achievement. But long before those assessments begin, students acquire other foundational skills that shape how well they learn in school. Many of these—including motor skills, self-regulation, and social-emotional maturity—are rarely measured in formal assessments.

A new nationally representative survey from the EdWeek Research Center offers a snapshot of how teachers and administrators view young students’ skills in these often overlooked areas.

In January 2026, the EdWeek Research Center surveyed 1,163 early educators and administrators who work with children in pre-K through 3rd grade. The survey asked about students’ behavior, emotional regulation, motor development, and other foundational skills. Respondents were also asked whether today’s students in pre-K through 3rd grade struggle more with basic skills and daily tasks than their same-age peers two years ago.

Their responses showed some concerning patterns. Across multiple areas—from everyday classroom routines to emotional regulation—educators report that young children are struggling more than in recent years. Keep reading for a detailed breakdown of key findings, and what they may tell us about today’s youngest students.

Click each tab below to explore key data across categories.