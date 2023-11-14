This Educator Uses Coding and SEL to Make Math More Engaging
Mathematics Q&A

This Educator Uses Coding and SEL to Make Math More Engaging

By Lauraine Langreo — November 14, 2023 4 min read
Students creating programs while using laptop. Boy and girl learning coding in school. They are at desk in classroom.
E+/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Math skills, such as data analysis and statistics, are one of the most sought-after skills for new employees, even in fields outside of STEM. But many students think that they’re not a “math person” and disengage from math topics.

In addition, students’ math scores hit historically low levels on national assessments during the pandemic, and educators are looking for ways to engage their students in the subject.

Lindsay Gold, an associate professor in the school of education at the University of Dayton in Ohio, and one of her undergraduate students wanted to find out if incorporating coding and social-emotional learning into math lessons would increase elementary students’ interest in math.

“There are other ways to teach math that are not stress-induced and pressure-forming, because we want the students to see that math is fun,” Gold said. “We don’t want it to be the subject that everybody hates and dreads.”

In an interview with Education Week, Gold explained how she integrated coding and SEL principles into 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade math lessons and how it affected student engagement.

This conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

How did you incorporate coding into elementary math lessons?

Lindsay Gold
Lindsay Gold

To introduce coding principles, we talked about the engineering design process. It was a basic version of the “ask, imagine, plan, create, and improve” process. Then students had to write what their idea of coding was. Some drew pictures, some wrote up sentences. A lot of the things they could think of had to do with video games and that kind of stuff. We also read technical writing to be able to think about different coding languages.

Then using Texas Instruments’ TI-Nspire [a graphing calculator] and TI Innovator Rover [a robotic vehicle], we taught students to code for sound and color. First, we had students get used to what happens when you input a code [in the graphing calculator]. For instance, they would enter a value for red, green, or blue, and see what color it makes together. Then they can go back and manipulate [the values] to change the color. We did the same thing for sound. We talked about frequency and pitch. And then we got into the geometry aspect of it, coding for lines, segments, arrays. We asked them to code a line segment that was X centimeters long. And then we did the same thing with angles, rectangles, triangles, pentagons, etcetera.

Once we got through that portion, we had a track challenge for those who were comfortable. We taped off a track on the floor and they had to see if they could completely write their own program to get the rover to go through the track. We purposely put in angles and things that we just talked about into the track to see if they could do that. Everybody was successful, and they all got their driver’s license to drive the TI Rover.

See Also

First grade students participate in a Slow Reveal Graph exercise about heart rates in different animals led by Math Specialist Jenna Laib at Michael Driscoll School in Brookline, Mass. on June 1, 2023.
First grade students participate in a Slow Reveal Graph exercise about heart rates in different animals led by Math Specialist Jenna Laib at Michael Driscoll School in Brookline, Mass. on June 1, 2023.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Mathematics Project Miscalculating Math
July 31, 2023

How was social-emotional learning added to the mix?

SEL was a big part of it. We wanted to get students to work together, to be self-aware, to be aware of others, to get confidence in providing their own opinion, and to work on the ability to listen to others. We wanted the students to feel like everybody had a voice, and that doesn’t always happen in the mathematics classroom. There tends to be this hierarchy where students either feel really confident and comfortable in their ability, or they feel very much like they’re not a math person. We have to talk a lot about there’s no such thing as a math person. It’s not the secret club that you weren’t invited to. [SEL] showed the students that everybody had something to offer.

What did teachers think of this activity?

In the beginning, they were really hesitant. They were very nervous about the calculator and extremely nervous about coding because they didn’t have experience with that. But they saw that their elementary students could do it, and that they could use this technology to enhance instruction. I wanted to show them that there are ways to teach math and engage in math that students will remember and internalize and want to do more. When we do this again, we’re going to do even more teacher professional development to make sure that they’re comfortable.

How did this activity affect student engagement and performance?

They very much enjoyed the coding, and they very much enjoyed having the ability to make something work. They felt more comfortable with the concepts, in their abilities to do the math, to engage in STEAM [science, technology, engineering, art, and math] learning, they better understood the engineering design process. And while we couldn’t track actual student achievement to see if there was a correlation there, we were able to see that in the spring, when the teachers talked about angles again, the students remembered what we had done in the fall. Projects like this are teaching students how to really problem-solve and think versus just memorize.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Wed., November 15, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Understanding and Applying the Science of Learning Math
Join leading researchers and educators as they investigate instructional approaches to improve student achievement in mathematics.
Content provided by MIND Education
Register
Thu., November 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum Proven Strategies for Accelerating Learning
Join this free virtual event to engage with experts on learning recovery and proven strategies to accelerate learning.
Register
Thu., December 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum Boosting Student and Staff Mental Health: What Schools Can Do
Join this free virtual event based on recent reporting on student and staff mental health challenges and how schools have responded.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Whitepaper Improve Math Performance for Students with Learning Difficulties
Explore why students struggle with math, evidence-based practices to address this, and much more in our free white paper.
Content provided by n2y
Mathematics Why Calculus Remains a Math Flash Point
Debates center on whether all kids should take it or just those who want to major in STEM—and its odd place in college admissions.
Sarah Schwartz
4 min read
Photo of calculus equations.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Mathematics 5 Ways Teachers Can Help Students Overcome 'Math Trauma'
Little things make the difference between a math class that intimidates students and one that encourages them, says a math educator.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
illustration of an exhausted boy studying on a laptop with numbers and equations circling above. His mother is behind him with hands on his shoulders while his head is in his hand.
iStock/Getty Images Plus and Gina Tomko/Education Week
Mathematics Are Schools Choosing High-Quality Math Curricula? A New Database Offers Clues
There’s little national data about what curricula are most popular. A new project aims to change that.
Sarah Schwartz
5 min read
Illustration of a large database server connected to smaller stacks of information with math numbers and symbols floating into the large server
DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼