These High School Graduates Earned a Diploma—and a $74,000 Teaching Contract
College & Workforce Readiness

These High School Graduates Earned a Diploma—and a $74,000 Teaching Contract

By Elizabeth Heubeck — July 11, 2025 6 min read
Leonellys Rodriguez, a graduate of University High School in Newark, N.J., and recipient of a conditional teaching job offer from the Newark Public School District, poses with Principal Genique Flournoy-Hamilton on June 24, 2025.
Leonellys Rodriguez, a graduate of University High School in Newark, N.J., and recipient of a conditional teaching job offer from the Newark Public School District, poses with Principal Genique Flournoy-Hamilton on June 24, 2025. The district's grow-your-own, dual-enrollment partnership will bring high-achieving students back to the district as teachers.
Courtesy of Newark Public School District
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

When Leonellys Rodriguez posed for pictures to celebrate her graduation from University High School in Newark, N.J., last month, her smile deserved to be extra wide.

Along with her high school diploma, 18-year-old Rodriguez received a conditional employment agreement from her district promising a full-time teaching job and a starting salary of $74,000—contingent upon her completing a bachelor’s degree and earning a New Jersey state teacher certification.

Rodriguez and the 30-some classmates of hers who received these conditional contracts are further along than many high school graduates toward completing a college degree, thanks to their participation in the Red Hawks Rising Teacher Academy—a grow-your-own, dual-enrollment partnership between Newark Public Schools, Montclair State University, and the American Federation of Teachers that aims to recruit and prepare students to become teachers and begin their careers in the district where they were students.

They also have the added incentive of knowing a teaching job with a solid starting salary awaits them if and when they complete their degree and certification requirements. Students were told the good news during their graduation ceremonies, although some of the students, including Rodriguez, had heard the news beforehand.

“It was still really exciting, because it’s a contract and, like, I have a job,” she said. “I can come back and teach in Newark.”

Roger León, superintendent of Newark Public Schools, sees the arrangement as a win-win.

“If we have students that become teachers, and then we hire them back as teachers, then that creates a self-sustaining community,” said León.

The district has struggled in recent years to keep up with teaching vacancies. In the fall of 2023, the Newark Board of Education reported a 78% increase in the number of multilingual students entering the district compared to the prior two years, leaving the district struggling to fill bilingual teaching positions and other hard-to-fill spots.

Creating an internal pipeline of teachers with high-achieving graduates from the district makes sense, but it runs counter to what young people from low socioeconomic backgrounds with high ambitions, like many students in Newark’s Red Hawks Rising Academy, tend to hear. Twenty-eight of this year’s 32 Red Hawks Rising graduates come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We’re told the only way to success is to leave your communities behind,” said Mayida Zaal, director and founder of the Red Hawks Rising Teacher Academy and an associate professor of teaching and learning at Montclair State.

In developing the academy, its founders sought to change that narrative.

“We asked ourselves: How do we find people younger, earlier on, who could imagine themselves returning to their communities to give back?” Zaal said.

A redesigned, more robust teacher pipeline program

The answer, Zaal and Newark district leaders hope, will come as a result of the robust grow-your-own program and tangible promise of a solid career and starting salary in one’s childhood community.

The current program stands in stark contrast to its former iteration from the early 2000s, which functioned as an after-school club that introduced students to requirements associated with becoming a teacher but offered few concrete steps toward reaching that goal.

The Red Hawks Rising program, which launched in the spring of 2022, requires a commitment that extends well beyond joining an after-school club. It’s offered to students at two Newark high schools: East Side High School and University High School. Teachers play a big role in nudging students to apply to the program, said León.

“All of these students have had an adult, a teacher, make a direct connection with them, which is extremely powerful,” he said.

Students apply in 10th grade and enroll as juniors, when they begin taking relevant education-related dual-enrollment courses, some on the campus of Montclair State. Enrolled students also shadow elementary teachers and other school personnel and, eventually, work in classrooms with students before they graduate from high school.

Building confidence for students to become college-bound

The program, which demands a level of maturity typically associated with college, offers specific supports to ease the transition.

Built-in tutoring helps the students adjust to the college-level course material, said Zaal, who added that she’s noticed how, over time, the students enrolled in the program become increasingly confident in their academic capacity.

Staying close to home and being able to commute to Montclair State for classes provides a level of comfort for many of the students, too, Zaal noted. To date, the program has graduated four cohorts of 95 students, over 90% of whom made post-secondary plans immediately after graduation.

When Rodriguez begins her freshman year as a full-time student at Montclair State this fall, she likely won’t experience those first-day jitters that many new college students face, because she’ll already be familiar with the campus, and with college-level work.

“In the beginning, it was a little hard to adjust from regular high school classes to college classes. But now I know that if you have a question, or you’re stuck on an assignment, you can always go to your professor for extra help,” said Rodriguez, who plans to major in journalism and English and possibly teach at the middle or high school level.

For Rodriguez and many of her classmates, the money saved by earning college credits paid for by the district provided another layer of confidence.

“Our parents don’t have to pay out of pocket for some of our courses, because we already have the credit,” Rodriguez said. “And I feel like that builds a lot of confidence, knowing they’re saving money on college credits.”

Dual enrollment known to increase college attainment, especially for students of color

Research shows that students who earn dual-enrollment credits in high school are more likely to complete a bachelor’s degree within four years, said Tatiana Velasco, a senior research associate at the Community College Research Center, or CCRC. Velasco led a 2024 study using national data to track, for four years, the higher education trajectory of students who took dual-credit courses in high school compared to students who enrolled in college after high school without any dual credits.

Differences are even stronger among Black and Hispanic students, according to the study results. The CCRC study found that, among students entering college immediately after high school, 29% of Black students with dual-enrollment credits in high school earned a bachelor’s degree within four years, compared to 18% of their same-race peers who hadn’t taken dual-enrollment courses in high school. A quarter of dual enrolled Hispanic students graduated college within four years, compared to 19% of their same-race peers who hadn’t completed dual-enrollment courses in high school.

These statistics aren’t lost on officials at Newark Public Schools, where 58% of students are Hispanic and 34% are Black. Among the district’s teachers, 35% are white, 35% are Black, and 25% are Hispanic.

Beyond the goal of recruiting teachers who look like the district’s students, Superintendent León stresses the importance of recruiting teachers who understand the lived experience of growing up in Newark—like Rodriguez and others who complete the Red Hawks Rising program.

“I do want to come back and teach in Newark. I’ve been living here for years,” Rodriguez said. “And I feel like me coming back here as a teacher will help the community.”

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.

Events

Fri., July 25, 2025, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar The Future of the Science of Reading
Join us for a discussion on the future of the Science of Reading and how to support every student’s path to literacy.
Content provided by HMH
Register
Thu., July 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Helping Students Succeed in Math
Register
Thu., September 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: The Power of Emotion Regulation to Drive K-12 Academic Performance and Wellbeing
Wish you could handle emotions better? Learn practical strategies with researcher Marc Brackett and host Peter DeWitt.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness Summer Jobs for Teens Are Now Scarce. Some Schools Are Trying to Change That
From on-campus job fairs to partnerships with local programs, these high schools are finding teens summer work.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Hannah Waring, left, a student at Loudoun Valley High School, and Abby McDonough, a student at Liberty University, work in the strawberry stand at Wegmeyer Farms in Hamilton, Va., on May 23, 2017. Waring and McDonough worked at Wegmeyer Farms for the summer. Summer jobs are vanishing as U.S. teens spend more time in school and doing extra curricular activities, and face competition from older workers.
Hannah Waring, left, a student at Loudoun Valley High School, and Abby McDonough, a student at Liberty University, work in the strawberry stand at Wegmeyer Farms in Hamilton, Va., on May 23, 2017. The teen summer employment rate is down this year, but some schools are trying to create opportunities for their students.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
College & Workforce Readiness College for Students With Intellectual Disabilities Faces an Uncertain Future
Inclusive higher education programs benefit students with intellectual disabilities. But funding challenges are threatening their growth.
Elizabeth Heubeck
8 min read
Students in the TerpsEXCEED program celebrate in their caps and gowns with a photo on McKeldin Mall at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md.
Students in the TerpsEXCEED program celebrate in their caps and gowns with a photo on McKeldin Mall at the University of Maryland in College Park. Inclusive postsecondary programs offer education and opportunities for students with intellectual disabilities, but uncertainties around federal funding threaten their growth.
Photo Credit: Feldy Suwito, Image of Life Photography
College & Workforce Readiness Q&A 'Adulting 101': The High School Class Teaching Real-Life Skills
Beyond core academics, what skills should high school students master before they graduate?
Elizabeth Heubeck
6 min read
Unrecognizable woman using mobile phone while calculating the amount of her bills at home. Focus is on hand and cell phone.
E+/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness How Can Educators Support Students Not Going to College?
A bipartisan panel talks about slowing trends in college-going—and what it means for schools.
Jennifer Vilcarino
3 min read
Carter Crabtree, a Daviess County High School junior, learns to stack landscaping blocks with a mini excavator at a demonstration set up by Barnard Landscaping during the Homebuilder Association of Owensboro's annual Construction Career Day on Apr. 24, 2025, in Owensboro, Ky.
Carter Crabtree, a Daviess County High School junior, learns to stack landscaping blocks with a mini excavator at a demonstration set up by Barnard Landscaping during the Homebuilder Association of Owensboro's annual Construction Career Day on Apr. 24, 2025, in Owensboro, Ky. Leaders in education discuss how career-tech education programs can support non-college-bound students, in an online webinar.
Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP
Load More ▼