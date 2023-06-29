The Pandemic Has Faded From View. But Many Educators Still Have Long COVID
Teaching Profession

The Pandemic Has Faded From View. But Many Educators Still Have Long COVID

By Mark Lieberman — June 29, 2023 3 min read
Long COVID Hourglass Illness Time
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

More than three years after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools, one in 20 K-12 educators believe they have long COVID. Another 14 percent think or know they previously had it but eventually recovered.

These figures, drawn from a nationally representative survey conducted from May 31 to June 9 by the EdWeek Research Center, illustrate the toll of a highly variable and unpredictable disease that’s still mysterious to researchers and portions of the general public.

The survey reflects responses from 219 district leaders, 120 school principals, and 817 teachers.

Long COVID consists of COVID symptoms that persist or worsen for at least three months after an initial infection. The condition often makes it difficult to work, engage in physical activity, or even stand up for long periods of time.

Angela Jackson, director of operations for Piedmont Classical High School, a charter school in Greensboro, N.C.,, said earlier this month that her long COVID symptoms have improved, but not disappeared, since she first contracted COVID in April 2021.

She missed more work this past school year than at any point during her previous three decades on the job.

“I still have up days and down days with no real reason,” Jackson said. “My brain still does not work the same, so I have to pay much more attention.”

The survey results also show that a sizable percentage of people who have previously had long COVID eventually recovered, which was not a given when the disease first emerged in the early days of COVID-19 spread.

“It was hard to exercise or do anything because of how winded I would get,” said one anonymous survey respondent. “I finally felt more normal after a few months.”

Some educators might not even realize they have colleagues with long COVID. Among teachers, principals, and district leaders who have or have had long COVID, 17 percent say they haven’t told anyone about their condition, and only 16 percent say they’ve told supervisors at work. Thirty-seven percent of long COVID sufferers have told co-workers about their condition.

Long COVID symptoms range widely and last a long time

The federal government classifies long COVID as a disability. That means employers are obligated to accommodate employees who have it.

But it’s not always easy for educators to convince their districts those accommodations are necessary—if they even try to secure them in the first place. Part of the reason is that long COVID is a disease that manifests itself differently in nearly every person who gets it. Anonymous survey respondents shared a wide range of symptoms.

One person said she developed “parosmia,” finding strong smells so nauseating that colleagues assumed she was pregnant. Others shared that they’ve had “crippling brain fog,” elevated body temperature, short-term memory loss, chronic fatigue, heightened anxiety, and chest congestion.

See Also

Small person being tied to and trapped as they haul an oversized, larger than life pathogen of the COVID-19 virus.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Teaching Profession Educators With Long COVID: Signs of Healing, But a Long Way to Go
Mark Lieberman, December 13, 2022
8 min read

In December 2022, two years after her first bout of COVID, Julia, an elementary interventionist, had finally started feeling like herself again. But a few months later, in April, she got COVID again. (Julia requested that her last name and where she works not be printed to protect her anonymity.)

She didn’t leave her house for two weeks and still couldn’t stand up and move normally for another week. She used up all of her sick days at work and won’t have any more in case further emergencies come up next school year.

“COVID is just always hanging over my head,” Julia said.

It’s not easy to diagnose long COVID—or convince others you have it

Many long COVID sufferers say they struggle to convince doctors and acquaintances that they actually have a chronic illness.

A sizable portion of educators with long COVID say they haven’t shared their illness with close connections like family members, friends, and colleagues. Only 43 percent of educators with long COVID say they’ve told their doctor about their condition. Seventeen percent said they haven’t told anyone.

Even for people who aren’t dealing with long COVID themselves, the disease can take an emotional toll.

The disease has flown under the radar for many, but a substantial share of educators say they know someone who has had it. One in four survey respondents said they know at least one colleague with long COVID, and 15 percent say they know at least one student suffering from the illness. Just shy of one in five respondents said they know at least one family member with long COVID.

Several respondents mentioned loved ones who died from long COVID. One respondent said their grandfather now struggles to walk and breathe on his own after contracting long COVID.

“His life has completely changed because of it,” the person wrote.

See Also

Lonely woman seated an hugging her knees while dominated by a very large coronavirus pathogen, looming over her head.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Teaching Profession How to Help Educators With Long COVID: Do's and Don'ts
Mark Lieberman, December 22, 2022
3 min read

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Thu., July 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Tomorrow’s Success Begins with Engaging Your Students – Learn How
Discover how to prioritize educational technology resources and effectively manage technology in schools.
Content provided by HP
Register
Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Pregnant School Employees Now Have More Rights at Work. Here's What to Know
A new federal law strengthens pregnant workers' access to time off or accommodations to do their jobs, with major implications for schools.
Madeline Will
6 min read
Image of women in the workforce.
Ponomariova_Maria/iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Solidarity or a Safety Risk? Tensions Flare as the NEA Prepares to Convene in Florida
As the nation's largest teachers' union prepares to convene in Florida, some members are objecting to the annual gathering's location.
Madeline Will
7 min read
A new billboard welcoming visitors to "Florida: The Sunshine 'Don't Say Gay or Trans' State" is seen on April 21, 2022, in Orlando, Fla., part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign. Florida’s so-called “Don't Say Gay" law has prohibited discussion of various LGBTQ issues in many of the state’s classrooms.
A billboard in Orlando, Fla., that's part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign welcomes visitors to "Florida: The 'Don't Say Gay or Trans' State." As the nation's largest teachers' union prepares to host its annual assembly in Florida, it's receiving pushback from some members about the conference's location.
John Raoux/AP
Teaching Profession Opinion How Teacher Confidence and Emotional Regulation Can Drive Student Success
Educators also need support for their own emotional development in order to sufficiently support their students.
Houston Kraft & Jenni Donohoo
5 min read
Kraft
Houston Kraft
Teaching Profession Q&A An Award-Winning Rookie Teacher Talks About Her First Year
Stick to a routine and be consistent, advises Los Angeles teacher Lauryn Merriweather.
Elizabeth Heubeck
7 min read
Lauryn Merriweather
Lauryn Merriweather
Load More ▼