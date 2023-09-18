Test Your Knowledge: How Does Universal Screening for Dyslexia in Schools Work?
Special Education

Test Your Knowledge: How Does Universal Screening for Dyslexia in Schools Work?

By Hayley Hardison — September 18, 2023 1 min read
Conceptual image of wooden alphabet tiles scattered across blue metallic surface.
iStock/Getty
How many students are estimated to have dyslexia or other language-based disorders? How does universal screening for dyslexia in schools work? Test your knowledge by taking our quiz.

Once you complete the quiz, you can see how your score compares to your peers, get detailed explanations of the correct answers, and find additional reading and resources on the topic.

Follow our Special Education tag to explore more Education Week coverage on special education.

Hayley Hardison
Social Media Producer
Hayley Hardison is a social media producer for Education Week.
Dyslexia Special Ed. Identification Students With Disabilities Learning Disabilities

Coverage of students with learning differences and issues of race, opportunity, and equity is supported in part by a grant from the Oak Foundation, at www.oakfnd.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

