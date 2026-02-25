Teens Are Using AI to Research Colleges. Is That a Good Thing?
College & Workforce Readiness

Teens Are Using AI to Research Colleges. Is That a Good Thing?

By Arianna Prothero — February 25, 2026 4 min read
Illustration of "The Thinker" sitting on an AI bubble with symbols of a briefcase and a graduation cap.
Getty and Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Teens are increasingly using generative AI tools to evaluate and choose a college or university, prompting concerns about whether the technology is providing sound advice.

A new report based on a survey of more than 5,000 high school students finds that about half of them are using AI to help them select a postsecondary institution, and that the technology is ultimately influencing where they apply, and what they study. It could even, more fundamentally, be influencing whether they pursue a postsecondary education at all.

But while AI can be a useful tool—especially for students who don’t have easy access to a good school counselor—there’s also plenty that can go wrong, said Madeleine Rhyneer, the vice president of consulting services and dean of enrollment management at EAB, the education consulting company that conducted the survey.

“That’s not a riff on AI,” she said. “The quality of the answers people get is determined by the quality of the questions or what the prompt looks like. If people overweight the advice they get from AI, over their families, or their high school counselor, or a teacher or a coach, that could potentially go wrong in my view.”

How, exactly, are teens using AI to research colleges and plan their futures?

First, more teens are turning to AI as a resource to research their post-secondary options. Twenty-six percent reported using the technology for that reason in spring of 2025, rising to 46 percent by the end of the year.

High schoolers are using AI to find schools that are a good match, research the application process, discover new schools they weren’t already familiar with, put together college applications, and prepare for standardized tests.

They’re also using generative AI chatbots to create school lists that allow them to compare different institutions.

A little more than half of teens say that AI is making their college search easier, and a quarter of all teens say that they are having ongoing chats with AI tools about their college search.

As one student responded in the survey: “I appreciate how the [ChatGPT] chat box is like messages, it feels like an actual admissions officer is communicating with me through text.”

AI is shaping decisions about where to go to college

Beyond aiding in research about admission processes, AI is also shaping students’ college decisions. A third of high schoolers say that their interest in a particular college has increased based on their AI research and about 1 in 5 say they have removed a college from their list because of information provided by a chatbot. Nearly half of students say they have discovered a school they didn’t know about.

“AI can be a helpful resource in your process of discernment,” Rhyneer said. “Every student, because applying to college is very different than when their parents went to school, can benefit from sort of dispassionate advice.”

Furthermore, a quarter of students say they are no longer considering a particular major because of what their AI-powered research yielded, and 17 percent say they are now considering a new major because of AI.

See also

Students engage in an AI robotics lesson in Funda Perez’ 4th grade computer applications class at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6 in Passaic, N.J., on Oct. 14, 2025.
Students engage in an AI robotics lesson in Funda Perez’ 4th grade computer applications class at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6 in Passaic, N.J., on Oct. 14, 2025.
Erica S. Lee for Education Week
Special Report AI Is Picking Up Speed. Are Schools Keeping Pace?
October 20, 2025

Even though more students are using AI in their college search process, many are skeptical about its benefits overall, the report found. Thirty-seven percent said they were skeptical of AI, more than any other sentiment—such as curious, concerned, or optimistic—that they could choose from in the survey question.

That skepticism is probably a good sign, said Rhyneer. While chatbots can be efficient tools when it comes to quickly gathering information and brainstorming, the platforms should never usurp advice from trusted adults who know the student.

Plus, AI tools often generate misleading or inaccurate information, can be biased based the data that is put into them, and don’t offer the kind of nuanced perspectives that a school counselor, teacher, or parent can offer about picking a college or university, experts say.

Rhyneer said she can envision a scenario where a student who doesn’t have much support from adults in their college research decides to forgo applying because a chatbot told them the quickest way to make money is to become an influencer.

But at the same time, experts point out that not every high school student has access to a good school counselor. And even the good ones have heavy caseloads of hundreds of students and often struggle meet the needs of all of them, Rhyneer said.

“We still need counselors more than ever,” she said. But “for students who don’t have college counselors or they have a counselor [who doesn’t] have a lot of time to do college guidance, [AI] allows them to get some information that they might not have been able to get.”

Students also weighed in on how they believe AI will change their career trajectories. Forty-three percent said AI will influence what career they pursue, with 38% said they believe AI will reduce the number of jobs requiring a college degree.

Nearly 4 in 10 said that AI—and how it’s changing the workforce—is pushing them to consider alternatives to college, such as starting a business or pursuing an apprenticeship.

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Tue., March 03, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Bridging the Math Gap: What’s New in Dyscalculia Identification, Instruction & State Action
Discover the latest dyscalculia research insights, state-level policy trends, and classroom strategies to make math more accessible for all.
Content provided by TouchMath
Register
Thu., March 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Belonging as a Leadership Strategy for Today’s Schools
Belonging isn’t a slogan—it’s a leadership strategy. Learn what research shows actually works to improve attendance, culture, and learning.
Content provided by Harmony Academy
Register
Tue., March 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Too Many Initiatives, Not Enough Alignment: A Change Management Playbook for Leaders
Learn how leadership teams can increase alignment and evaluate every program, practice, and purchase against a clear strategic plan.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness Spotlight Spotlight on Where Learning Meets Opportunity: Connecting Classrooms to Careers Through Real-World Learning
This Spotlight highlights a growing shift toward career-connected learning, which blends academic content with real-world applications.
College & Workforce Readiness In These Districts, Students Get an English Credit for On-the-Job Internships
Districts must get creative about addressing barriers to student internships, leaders said.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Chase Christensen, superintendent of Sheridan County School District #3 in Wyoming, teamed up with other district leaders in the state to get rid of a barrier to work-based learning. Students can now meet an English course requirement while completing an internship. He presented on the strategy at a conference hosted by AASA, the School Superintendents Association, on Feb. 12, 2026.
Chase Christensen, superintendent of Sheridan County School District #3, presents a panel at the National Conference of Education in Nashville, on Feb. 12, 2026.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness Spotlight Spotlight on How Schools Can Elevate Their CTE Offerings
CTE is evolving to meet the demands of a high-tech economy by including AI literacy, advanced technical skills, and real-world experience.
College & Workforce Readiness Schools Must Prepare for Jobs of the Future, Superintendents Say
How to set up students for success in local workforces is top of mind among superintendents.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Adaora Umeh and daughter Weluchu Umeh, a sophomore, learn about a digitized cadaver used by dental students including, Makaylen Martinez, center left, and Katie Pham, right, during an open house at Garland ISD s Gilbreath-Reed Career and Technical Center on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 , in Garland.
Adaora Umeh and daughter Weluchu Umeh, a sophomore, learn about a digitized cadaver used by dental students Makaylen Martinez, center left, and Katie Pham, right, during an open house at a Garland ISD career and technical education center on Feb. 9, 2026, in Garland, Texas. Districts around the country are partnering with colleges and local employers to offer students more learning opportunities connected to future careers.
Angela Piazza/Dallas Morning News via TNS
Load More ▼