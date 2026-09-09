Teaching 9/11 When Students—and Their Parents—Don’t Remember It
Teaching

Teaching 9/11 When Students—and Their Parents—Don’t Remember It

By Caitlynn Peetz Stephens — September 09, 2026 5 min read
"I'm trying to use 9/11 as a way to help them understand how historians do their work." Sari Beth Rosenberg, a teacher at M400 High School for Environmental Studies in Manhattan, carrying the lesson plan for her 11th Grade class on 9/11. New York, September 2026.
Sari Beth Rosenberg, a U.S. history teacher at M400 High School for Environmental Studies in Manhattan, carries the 9/11 lesson plan for her 11th grade class, in New York City on Sept. 9, 2026. "I'm trying to use 9/11 as a way to help them understand how historians do their work," she said.
Oliver Farshi for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Sari Beth Rosenberg was gearing up for her first day of student-teaching in New York City when the news broke that a plane had struck the World Trade Center.

Rosenberg never made it into a classroom that day, as the city grappled with the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history. But now, Rosenberg is entering her 25th year of teaching U.S. history in New York, at a high school near where the Twin Towers stood before the 9/11 terror attacks killed more than 2,000 people.

In recent years, her lessons have evolved from memorializing the day to teaching about the attacks and the fallout to teenagers who weren’t yet alive to experience it firsthand.

Rosenberg spoke to Education Week about how 9/11 has shaped her career, how her lessons about the attacks have changed over time, and her advice for other teachers about how to teach about 9/11 with care and compassion.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What was your experience on 9/11, and how has that shaped your teaching career?

The cell towers were down, and the only way I could communicate with anyone that day was through AOL instant message. I was instant messaging with my friends and parents on my dial-up, until some friends came and were sitting in my apartment with me, watching the TV, just kind of stunned and in shock.

I remember I kept saying, “I have to go to school. I have to go to work.” Of course I couldn’t go to school, and nobody expected me to report to that student-teaching position that day, but it was so hard to wrap your mind around what had just happened.

The second semester of the year, I was teaching at Stuyvesant High School, right by the site of Ground Zero. I know trauma and shock can make you block a lot of stuff out, but I don’t really remember kids talking about it in school. I didn’t bring it up, even though I was teaching a U.S. history class.

In the immediate aftermath, I just kind of soldiered on teaching U.S. history like the curriculum had it before 9/11 happened.

In retrospect, there’s so many different themes to unpack around 9/11, but at the time it was just this raw, terrible thing that happened in the city—we’re just kind of getting through that school year.

At what point did it switch from not being brought up to becoming part of your curriculum?

The next year there was an assembly, and in the years following there’d be moments of silence, and they’d ring a bell at the times each tower was struck.

Somewhere along the line, you stop doing those very clear, intentional things, like ringing the bell. It became more of [an expectation]: “In social studies, you should teach about 9/11.”

How has the way you teach about 9/11 changed over time?

Even when it was the 20th anniversary, ... students had no memory of it, and now it’s even a growing share of parents who weren’t around or old enough to remember.

I continue to use 9/11 as a way to frame the beginning of the year, because we spend a lot of time learning historical thinking skills, and learning how historians do the work of studying history.

In the beginning, it was, “What are your memories of the day? Let’s piece it all together.” This is what historians do at its very essence—they collect primary source materials and then try to make some determination about what happened in the past.

At first it was the kids as primary sources. Then as more years passed, the primary sources were parents or family members. And now, it’s mostly looking at primary sources in the classroom—like videos and news reports—because they had less and less contact with people who have their own firsthand recollections.

"I'm trying to use 9/11 as a way to help them understand how historians do their work." Sari Beth Rosenberg, a teacher at M400 High School for Environmental Studies in Manhattan, carrying the lesson plan for her 11th Grade class on 9/11. New York, September 2026.
Rosenberg works on her lesson plan about the terrorist attack's 25th anniversary.
Oliver Farshi for Education Week

Is there anything new or different you’re incorporating this year, for the 25th anniversary?

For 9/11 lessons in recent years, I use it as a test case to study history from a present-day lens, like how an event shaped our modern day.

The kids come up with those conclusions themselves based on evidence from primary sources we’ve talked about.

As I was thinking about my lesson [this year], one new element came up, which is that [Mayor Zohran Mamdani] just announced that New York City released 170,000 pages of post-9/11 air quality records that show officials knew about toxic contamination around Ground Zero while publicly calling the air safe. Thousands of other people have died of 9/11-related illnesses.

I’ll present that new information and ask them how that changes their perspective of the attacks.

How do you approach discussions about 9/11 with care, knowing the attacks happened in the city in which your students grew up, even if they don’t remember it themselves?

I always frame it by telling the kids that my job’s not to make them feel what we felt. It’s also good to remind them that this is a class where topics might come up that you might not feel very sensitive about, but you should always approach it with good intent, knowing that it might be sensitive to the person right next to you without them even voicing it.

This personally was a very atrocious day for me because I lived through it. I can’t make you feel that, but you can at least be empathetic to that.

That’s something they have to be mindful of throughout the year, when you’re learning about civil rights, when you’re learning about anything that affects certain individuals, but maybe not everyone. It’s important to approach it with empathy.

How do you manage your own emotions when discussing the attacks that, as you noted, affected you directly?

I always try to not put myself into the room. I let the documents and primary sources do the heavy lifting.

But there are always going to be sensitive topics because teachers are humans.

After teaching for so many years, I’m really good at compartmentalizing, so I do that, because this is not some kind of therapy session for me.

I think it’s an important thing that I’ve often mentioned to new teachers—that you really need to be in touch with yourself and your emotions before you walk into the class.

I’ve gotten into the practice of just being mindful, knowing that this is a sensitive thing for me, but reminding myself that what we’re centering is the students and their study of it.

"I'm trying to use 9/11 as a way to help them understand how historians do their work." Sari Beth Rosenberg, a teacher at M400 High School for Environmental Studies in Manhattan, carrying the lesson plan for her 11th Grade class on 9/11. New York, September 2026.
Rosenberg planned to discuss a recent report on post-9/11 air quality records with her U.S. history students.
Oliver Farshi for Education Week

What advice do you have for other educators trying to teach about 9/11, particularly for teachers who weren’t alive during the attacks?

I think they need to approach it like every topic, which is, don’t put your own views into it, but also be mindful of the fact that there are people whose family members were affected by it.

Give the students the primary sources to build their knowledge base, and provide them with the framework and critical-thinking skills they need to come to conclusions themselves.

Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers special education and school district management.

Events

Wed., September 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Hiring, Retention, and Fill Rates: A Data-Driven Sub Strategy
Explore what keeps substitutes coming back and hear how one district rebuilt its substitute hiring process and improved its fill rate.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., September 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Early Childhood K-12 Essentials Forum Early Childhood Education: Building Essential Skills for Success
Join this free virtual event to examine the biggest challenges in supporting young children, from preschool through elementary school. 
Register
Mon., September 21, 2026, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Absenteeism Webinar Attendance Isn't an Attendance Problem
Boost attendance by strengthening relationships, belonging, and support with practical strategies from Doug Fisher & Nancy Frey.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion Teaching Strategies to Keep in Your Back Pocket
Educators share the approaches that can make all the difference in the classroom.
Larry Ferlazzo
1 min read
Collage of an image of a student high-fiving a teacher in a classroom, a close-up image of a teacher pointing on a sheet of paper while a student writes with a pencil, a chalkboard with writing on it and an image of pencils and a book sitting on a desk.
Illustration by Emily Wright for Education Week + Getty
Teaching Opinion ‘The Best Classes Are the Ones Where …’: Students on What Makes Teachers Stand Out
These “kid reporters” lay out what all teachers can learn from their favorite classroom experiences.
Larry Ferlazzo
6 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Teaching Opinion ‘Autopilot Is the Enemy’: Why You Should Shake Up Your Stale Classroom Script
Lisa Delpit and Christopher Emdin explain how to bring more agency and energy into teaching.
Larry Ferlazzo
6 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Teaching Opinion How Teaching Handwriting Supports Brain Development
Schools shouldn’t abandon handwriting instruction—including cursive—in the digital age.
Nicole Humlicek
4 min read
Illustration of a child carrying an oversized yellow pencil while writing on the floor, surrounded by classroom desks and laptops, with a highlighted brain floating above their head.
Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva