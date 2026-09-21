How Co-Teaching Helps English Learners Succeed
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How Co-Teaching Helps English Learners Succeed

By Ileana Najarro & Marvin Joseph — September 21, 2026 1 min read
Laura Eady, a 3rd grade general education teacher (left), and Lisa Maddox, an English-learner teacher, prepare lessons together for students at Mt. View Elementary School in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 2, 2026.
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The Metro Nashville public school district has become more of a community of English learners in the last six years. At Mt. View Elementary, one of the largest elementary schools in the district, English learners account for about 60% of the 900 students.

To better serve the growing number of multilingual students, school leaders and English-learner coaches encouraged teachers to move to a co-teaching model, in which a general-education teacher and an English-learner teacher lead a classroom together.

This video shows more about how this model works for teachers and how it helps English learners succeed.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Marvin Joseph
Visual Operations Manager Education Week
Marvin Joseph is the visuals operations manager for Education Week who oversees the photography and video department.

Video edited by Shweta Gulati.

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