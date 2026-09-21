How Co-Teaching Helps English Learners Succeed

The Metro Nashville public school district has become more of a community of English learners in the last six years. At Mt. View Elementary, one of the largest elementary schools in the district, English learners account for about 60% of the 900 students.

To better serve the growing number of multilingual students, school leaders and English-learner coaches encouraged teachers to move to a co-teaching model, in which a general-education teacher and an English-learner teacher lead a classroom together .

This video shows more about how this model works for teachers and how it helps English learners succeed.